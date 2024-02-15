Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Jones, Nylander & Domi

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are on a hot streak, but so were the St. Louis Blues when they came to town. And a banged-up and undermanned Maple Leafs team handled the Blues quite easily to come away with a 4-1 win. As far as the game goes, here’s what I think Maple Leafs fans should be looking for in tonight’s game against the Flyers.

First, fans should be looking to see if the team can continue its strong defensive play or whether it’s a one-off. Against the Blues on Tuesday, the Maple Leafs demonstrated a solid defensive performance holding St. Louis to just 15 shots on goal. Fans will want to see if the team can maintain its defensive intensity and limit the Flyers’ scoring opportunities.

Related: Maple Leafs Players Fans Have Fallen in Love with This Season

Second, can the team once again respond to lineup uncertainty? The Maple Leafs still have players who are ill. On Tuesday, key players John Tavares and Mitch Marner were out due to illness, and word is that William Nylander might also be too ill to play tonight. Morgan Rielly is serving the second game of his five-game suspension.

The downside is that some of the key team scoring is missing. The upside is that the team has a lot of young players trying to prove they deserve more ice time by showing they can produce. The Maple Leafs faced lineup uncertainty in their last game, and look what happened. I know I’m looking forward to the game and what youngster might jump to the fore with a chance for more ice time. For example, we knew Bobby McMann could score, but his hat trick was unexpected. Who might step into a new role and come through?

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Third, can the Maple Leafs handle another hot opponent? The Flyers enter the game on a four-game winning streak. That could present a significant challenge for the Maple Leafs. Fans should be looking to see if their team can consistently step up for a team that is on a roll. If they can, they can begin to build their own momentum by winning another game. Additionally, can the Maple Leafs capitalize on a struggling Flyers’ power play?

Item One: Ilya Samsonov Will Start Tonight

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start in tonight’s game. His recent performances have been promising, and he seems to have overcome his struggles earlier in the season. Against the Blues, he saved 14 of 15 shots, and that was the difference between winning and losing.

Related: Maple Leafs Fans Need to Lower Their Expectations for the Team

Although Samsonov has faced challenges this season, his numbers are rising toward the NHL average. He now carries a 3.26 goals against average (GAA) and an .880 save percentage over 22 games played. However, his recent form has shown a huge improvement. Over his last six games, he has posted impressive statistics, with a 1.82 GAA and a .927 save percentage.

The Flyers enter the game tonight tied for 22nd offensively with 2.91 goals per game. Can that be a favorable matchup for Samsonov and the Maple Leafs? Can he continue his recent success; and, coupled with a strong team defense, stop the Flyers’ offense? Another strong performance could help the team post another win.

Item Two: Martin Jones Remains Out for the Time Being

Martin Jones remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Jones’ absence means that Samsonov’s backup will be American Hockey League (AHL) goalie Dennis Hildeby. Jones has been a solid option for the team this season. On the year, he’s posted a 9-7-1 record this season, along with a 2.73 goals against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage in 18 games.

Item Three: William Nylander Joins the List of Sick Players

As noted, William Nylander is ill. He was absent from practice on Wednesday. Something seems to be running its course through the Maple Leafs locker room. His absence adds to a growing list of Maple Leafs’ players who are dealing with illness. Tavares and Marner also missed practice again on Wednesday.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where Is He Now?

The team’s medical staff will be diligent in monitoring all three players’ conditions leading up to tonight’s game. Depending on their recoveries, there could be last-minute availabilities to be determined closer to puck drop.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ young depth players showcased their potential against the Blues on Tuesday night, stepping up in the absence of key players. This raises questions about the organization’s forward depth and whether there’s more talent waiting in the wings than initially anticipated.

The absence of established stars presents both challenges and opportunities for the team. On one hand, it allows younger players to shine in roles they might not typically have. On the other hand, it raises questions about the team’s reliance on top players and whether younger talent is given enough opportunity to prove themselves.

Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Bobby McMann’s standout performance against the Blues, including a hat trick, begs the question of whether he can consistently replicate such success if given more ice time. Similarly, Alex Steeves showed his determination and scoring ability, leaving fans wondering if he can replicate his AHL success in the NHL. Steeves wants to play in the NHL, and his work ethic showed his determination.

Max Domi’s strong play also suggests he’s capable of driving a line when given the chance. Looking ahead, the performances of Tyler Bertuzzi, Nick Robertson, and Domi suggest that they should be given a chance to show if they can sustain their level of play. If these players continue to excel, it could provide the Maple Leafs with valuable depth options and alleviate concerns about overreliance on star players.