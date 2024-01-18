Lightning Round: Debating the Bolts’ All-Star Representative

Welcome to the Lightning Round! This new column from the team covering the Tampa Bay Lightning will pit writer against writer in a back-and-forth style debate. In this fight of words, my colleague Harrison Smajovits and I will discuss the issues the Bolts face and explore all sorts of scenarios swirling around the team. One question will be posed. Two sides will be argued. But only one writer can emerge victorious. That is a joke, but do let us know in the comments who you agree with and share any questions you would like us to debate.

This week’s question is: Which player from the Lightning should have made the All-Star Game?

Before I cede the floor to Harrison (because I am a gentleman and a scholar), let us provide some context. Earlier this month, it was announced that the NHL’s leading scorer, Nikita Kucherov, would be going to the All-Star game, an obvious choice considering his 28 goals and 44 assists in 43 games. But his stellar performance does not mean other players (cough cough, Brayden Point) are not having All-Star seasons. So, who do you think should have gotten the nod?

Harrison Smajovits: Victor Hedman

These picks are always tough, Nick. There are plenty of deserving players already on the All-Star team, and it’s hard to say who should be in over another.

With that said, it took no time at all to choose Victor Hedman as my pick for who should have made the All-Star Game. The Lightning have had an off year, sure, especially on defense. But Hedman has been a huge standout regardless of how the rest of the staff has fared.

He’s had himself an excellent bounceback season. Hedman is on pace to finish with 78 points, better than his Norris-winning season, and all but one year he was a finalist for the award.

Victor Hedman is on pace for a significant rebound season after last year (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ok, but that’s compared to previous seasons. The All-Star Game is about how he has stacked up this season. How does he? Glad you asked. Hedman is tied for fourth in two key categories among defensemen: assists (33) and points (40). He only trails All-Stars Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar, along with Noah Dobson (who falls under the snubbed category as well), and is ahead of All-Stars Morgan Rielly and Rasmus Dahlin — though Dahlin gets a pass because of his goal-scoring (12 goals).

Perhaps last season impacted his perception around the league. However, he’s back to his consistent form, and maybe he’ll get some recognition with some Norris votes this summer, which could help give him a boost for next year’s All-Star Game.

Nick Haydon: Brayden Point

Well said, Harrison. I cannot argue with the fact that Hedman is having an outstanding season. I would agree with you that Hedman is more deserving than Rielly. But every year, Brayden Point is forgotten, looked past, and underappreciated. This season remains no different.

He is on pace for 82 points. In terms of pure talent, which is a major component of the revamped All-Star Game and Skills Competition, he boasts one of the most explosive skating strides in the league. His max skating speed of 24.15 mph is second in the NHL behind the Philadelphia Flyers’ Owen Tippet and ahead of the Colorado Avalanches’ Nathan MacKinnon. Point has surpassed a 22 mph skating speed 31 times. Why would the NHL not want to showcase Point’s talent at this event? He brings people to the edge of their seats when he flies up the ice. He is ideal for the 3-on-3 All-Star Game format and the skills competition.

Brayden Point is a point-per-game player this season and one of the fastest skaters in the league (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now, as a slight tangent, the fan voting is what really throws this whole scheme off. There are five players from the Vancouver Canucks and four from the Toronto Maple Leafs attending the All-Star Game. It makes no sense to me that the NHL requires at least one representative from each team, but then fans can vote in three or four additional players. That is how players like Hedman and Point get overlooked.

Back to Harrison on Hedman

It’s evident, and it’s almost paradoxical, how easy it is for star players to get overlooked for the All-Star Game, even when they have received recognition. Fans want their players in. Anyone who is a fan of the sport gets that, but when the All-Star Game is about the best of the best, the current setup does not allow for that.

The average hockey fan knows Point is a great player and a skilled skater. He has especially been overlooked, without a doubt. He scored 50 goals last season — fifth in the league. He should have been in 2019, too, with 40-plus goals and over 90 points.

With that said, for this season, Hedman should be in over Point. Point is averaging a point per game for an entire season. His production is picking up again, but his overall numbers are still very reliant on his pace from early in the season. The first quarter of the season, he was on a 100-point pace. Now, he’s down to 82. When he’s played below his usual caliber for significant portions of the season, it’s hard to choose him over Hedman, who’s on a similar pace but as a defenseman.

In other years, I would completely agree with you. But this year, it’s a bit different.

Haydon’s Final Word on Point

I will not lie, you are making a pretty good case for Hedman. You might have me convinced. But I am not giving up on Point just yet. I will agree that Point’s play has declined since last season, and his pace for a stretch there was slow. But he has five points in six games in 2024, and his chemistry with Kucherov is a significant reason for the success of both.

Kuch and Pointer connect for our @TGHCares Play of the Week. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/yoZ0PKIhz8 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 16, 2024

It is great to see Hedman back in fine form this season, and I wish it were not happening when the Lightning as a whole were losing their footing. But Point has been consistently good for Tampa Bay for years now. His talent is All-Star caliber, and he showcases it every game, even when he is struggling to score. I want Hedman to receive the recognition he deserves. But when it comes to fitting into the All-Star game, Point has my heart because of his talent, scoring ability, and unbelievable skating.

What Do You Think?

Thank you for reading the first Lightning Round column. Let us know in the comments who you think won this round. Or make your own suggestion about which Bolt or NHL player should have been selected for the NHL All-Star Game. Feel free to leave a comment with a question you would like us to debate in another piece. We look forward to the next war of words!