Maple Leafs’ 3-Step Plan to Postseason Success

Understandably, Toronto Maple Leafs fans might be discouraged as their team readies for the postseason. The team’s history of strong regular seasons followed by disappointing playoff exits has become a bad habit.

Yet, despite the lack of a stellar regular-season record this year, there might be truth to the notion that, for the Maple Leafs, nothing matters except the playoffs. While I hear fans consistently use that phrase, the truth is tough to live through when your team seems to be underperforming during the regular season.

Does the team have it in them for a long and successful postseason run? If they do, they must focus on the following three-step plan.

Step One: Sorting Out the Maple Leafs Special Teams

The Maple Leafs’ special teams demand immediate attention. Despite promising games against the Carolina Hurricanes last week and Thursday night against the Washington Capitals, the team’s performance took a nosedive against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

As the video above notes, over the last 20 games, the Maple Leafs have seen a concerning 70% penalty-kill rate, while their power play hovers around 23.3%. These numbers won’t cut it in the postseason. In the video, Bukala emphasized the urgency for improvement, stressing the need for the kind of defensive buy-in that will reduce the kind of costly turnovers that have plagued the team.

As the playoff race heats up, the Maple Leafs must shore up their special teams. Even the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have not had the best record this season, boast far more impressive statistics in both categories. With only a few weeks remaining, there’s no time to waste in getting these units back on track.

Step Two: Competing Each Game Without an Eye on the Standings

As the regular season draws to a close, the Maple Leafs are firmly entrenched in their position in the standings, with little opportunity for movement. However, rather than fixate on their position, the team must shift their focus toward building momentum, refining their skills, and solidifying their systems for the postseason.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe‘s recent emphasis on urgency and consistency, particularly directed towards the team’s leadership group, accentuates the importance of maintaining a high level of play for the rest of the season. He understands that if the team fails to stay sharp and disciplined, they risk entering the playoffs without the necessary momentum to succeed.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Every remaining game presents a valuable opportunity for the Maple Leafs to address areas of improvement, enhance their game plan, and bolster their confidence. Despite facing teams of varying strengths, they must approach each game with the same intensity and commitment to excellence.

In the last 10 games, the team must focus on integrating depth players into expanded roles, tightening up defensively, and fine-tuning their special teams play. Building a winning mentality and competitive spirit will be crucial to instilling confidence and cohesion as they prepare for the playoffs.

Step Three: Getting a Strong Response From the Team Leaders

Keefe didn’t dwell on the recent slip-up against the Devils. Instead, he used it as a hammer to bang out a significant response from his team’s leadership group, particularly captain John Tavares. Keefe’s statement at the end of the Devils’ game has to be seen as strategic. He had to believe that calling out one of his most dedicated warriors in Tavares would set the tone and rally the group.

Regardless of what fans think of Tavares’ contract, aging game, or lack of speed, no one can question his heart, work ethic, or desire to succeed. He’s perhaps a bit too quiet and nice for a leader, but everything you read or hear about him suggests that he’s internally driven to be the best player he can be and will help carry the team. His teammates know this, and Keefe knows it as well. Tavares commands respect, evident in their response against the Capitals.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hence, while Tavares might seem an unlikely target for Keefe’s ire, he is a logical one. Keefe was challenging Tavares to have a good game. He did, and his team did so with him.

Now, the question is whether that kind of game can be played over and over again. Can the leaders continue to challenge the team to step up when things start to slide? Looking ahead, Keefe knows that the leadership group, with the rest of the team, can respond positively to reclaim their winning mindset. But, as the playoffs loom closer, can they?

That’s going to be up to the core group, who must channel the willpower to maintain the kind of consistent play that characterized their performance against the Capitals.

Can the Maple Leafs Use the Devils’ Game as the Tipping Point?

The slip-up against the Devils served as a wake-up call, and Keefe used it as the alarm clock he believed his team needed to regroup and return to the win column. If Tavares and the other core players can lead the charge, the team can use the last 10 games to refocus and elevate their game.

All three of the steps listed above have one thing in common. They depend on willpower and grit. While I admit to being a glass-is-half-full guy, I like the team’s goalie situation, defensive potential, and depth players. I also like the elite-scoring players the team can ice. It could be a good postseason for the Maple Leafs.