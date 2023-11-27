Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Klingberg, Finding Matthews & Marner

Inconsistency has been the name of the game for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023-24. Poor defensive efforts, question marks in net and a lack of balance in scoring and the team is fortunate to be where they are in the Atlantic Division 19 games into the season.

The offseason acquisitions have been hit and miss and injuries have piled on already this season with half of their starting defensive corps having dealt with issues. That said, Sheldon Keefe and the team have powered through and, in doing so, remain amongst the best in their division.

With that, here’s a look at some of the best — and worst — headlines from the past couple weeks.

Plus One: Maple Leafs Have a ‘Swede’ Trip

Well, it almost went off without a hitch. The Maple Leafs took part in the NHL’s Global Series in Sweden and while William Nylander was able to enjoy being home, the team also took care of business bringing home four of a possible four points home.

From talk shows to premieres, the Maple Leafs and Nylander specifically enjoyed a little celebrity-type vibe during their visit to Sweden, catching up with former team captain and Hockey Hall of Famer Mats Sundin — who read out the team’s starting lineup prior to one of their contests.

Latest News & Highlight

The Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators before Nylander went end-to-end to finish off the Minnesota Wild in their second contest overseas. They saw some much-needed secondary scoring from their second line and maybe Ilya Samsonov’s best game of the season, backed by another solid start by Joseph Woll.

Maybe the only bad takeaway from the entire week was the fact that Swedish-born defenceman John Klingberg was unable to suit up for the Maple Leafs, dealing with an injury we learned much more about following the trip.

Minus One: Klingberg’s Injury Much Worse Than Expected

According to reports, Klingberg is dealing with a debilitating hip injury that has progressed over the season. It was said that he was in a lot of pain on the plane over to Sweden and the update came after the Maple Leafs returned to North America.

The defenceman was placed on the team’s long-term injured reserve (LTIR) with a hip injury that has apparently been nagging him for some time. The move frees up cap space for a team that is right against the ceiling, but leaves a hole on the backend.

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

That said, some would argue that William Lagesson has stepped in nicely since being recalled. So has Klingberg actually been sent to Robidas island or will we see him back in blue and white before the end of the season?

Plus Two: Ryan Reaves’ Nets One for Maple Leafs

After being a scratch for three games, Ryan Reaves was back in the lineup this week for the Maple Leafs and while the team hasn’t been able to collect a win since returning from Sweden, Reaves did add some positive news to his stint with the team netting his first goal as a member of the Maple Leafs.

The goal came in a losing effort against the Chicago Blackhawks, but it raised the conversation around Reaves as a player again — a conversation that Steve Dangle quickly put to rest.

Dangle points out that it was his 60th goal of his career, ranking him 1,763rd on the NHL’s all-time scoring list — tied with former Maple Leafs Michael Bunting and Noel Acciari. Doesn’t seem all that impressive does it?

Ryan Reaves has:

130 points, more than 72.2% of players ever

60 goals, more than 76.8% of players ever

843 games, more than 91.2% of players ever

108 playoff games, more than 95.9% of players ever



You can think he stinks but that's an NHL career most players would gladly take. https://t.co/x0eBnjpBOT — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) November 25, 2023

He continues by pointing out that Reaves’ 130 points are more than 72.2 percent of all players who’ve played in the NHL and that his 60 goals are more than 76.8 percent of players who’ve played in the show. All things considered, it’s not all on Reaves that his limited minutes have come in unsuccessful situations.

Minus Two: No Plus, No Minus in Goal Differential

As we mentioned off the top, one of the biggest struggles for the Maple Leafs this season has been consistency. With that, it’s no surprise that their team goal differential sits at even through the team’s first 19 games. It could be worse, right?

Well sure, it could be worse. But even at zero, the Maple Leafs sit tied in 16th in the NHL in team goal differential with the Arizona Coyotes.

With such a close number, it’s no wonder the team has just five regulation wins through their first 20 games — a number that puts them on pace for just 20 regulation wins all season. Only four teams have fewer wins in regulation than the Maple Leafs this season — Minnesota Wild (4), Chicago Blackhawks (4), San Jose Sharks (4) and Montréal Canadiens (3).

Even if the Maple Leafs’ chances of making the playoffs are sitting around 87 percent through 19 games, their lack of performance in regulation and overall consistency could make that number drop as the season progresses.

Plus Three: Giordano, Bertuzzi, Benoit Leading By Example

Following the tragic incident in the EIHL in which Adam Johnson passed away after taking skate to the throat, the hot button topic has been neck protection around leagues across the board. While the NHL and NHLPA would have to agree to a mandatory change in that department, some players have taken it into their own hands to protect themselves from anything similar happening.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

On the Maple Leafs, three players have already added neck protection in practice — trying out some of the available protectors. The players include Mark Giordano, Tyler Bertuzzi and Simon Benoit who began to wear it at the team’s practice.

“[It’s] a little different for sure, I mean I’ve never worn one. Well, I wore one when I was a kid but not for a long time. Just wanted to try it out,” said Giordano. “Seeing a lot of guys across the league now starting to wear them and I think, you know, as a dad, for me, it’s just an important message to the kids who are watching us on TV.”

While it’s only a small step towards a possible life-saving change in the game, it’s good to see some of the Maple Leafs players taking the lead on this change.

Minus Three: Where Are Matthews, Marner?

As of late it’s been the second line carrying the offence for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has just one goal in his last seven games and just three points over that span, while Mitch Marner has no goals and three points in his last seven.

Fortunately, the Maple Leafs are 4-2-1 over those seven games and have been carried offensively by their middle six.

While it’s only 19 games into the season, the Maple Leafs will need to find a way to get their top two lines going at the same time to ultimately find more success — both in the regular season and come playoff time.

But collectively tallying six points in a seven-game span isn’t what you want from two of your top three players. The Maple Leafs understand that and Matthews and Marner understand that. Don’t expect that run to last much longer.

As for the team, they take on the same Florida Panthers that knocked them out of the playoffs last season on Tuesday in Toronto.