Maple Leafs Buy or Sell: Matthews, Minten, Samsonov, Reaves

In a new series I’m calling “Buy or Sell”, throughout the week, we’ll be taking a look at some possible scenarios related to the Toronto Maple Leafs as a team, the players, stats and predictions, trades and rumors, and other such fun topics of conversation. Today, we’ll be looking at a few players on the roster and making a couple of guesses for the season. Our focus is on Auston Matthews, Fraser Minten, Ilya Samsonov, Noah Gregor, and Ryan Reaves.

Auston Matthews Scores 60?

With three goals in the first game of the season, Auston Matthews is off to a hot start. There was a more determined look on his face and many insiders have suggested he’s got a different demeanor about him. If so, that’s probably a good thing for the Maple Leafs and it begs the question, just how big a season can he have?

Knowing he’s not going to score three goals every game, how many can Matthews get in a season? Can he reach 60? He’s already done it once in his career, potting 60 during the 2021-22 season. In that year he posted 106 points in 73 games. That means, there were another nine games he could have scored more.

Buy or Sell: Matthews Reaches 60 Goals This Season

Noah Gregor Already Paying Dividends

In what will likely be one of the more astute off-season signings this year, Noah Gregor did everything asked of him in pre-season, he earned a contract coming off of a PTO, and he already has a goal on the season. If he keeps showing up and playing with speed, energy, and a desire to earn himself another contract, the Leafs might want to consider extending him.

It’s way too early to offer him anything and the Leafs want flexibility going into next summer when the cap goes up. But, what if Gregor plays so well he works his way out of a fourth-line role and pots 15 goals and 35 points? Do you consider signing him if you’re GM Brad Treliving?

Buy or Sell: Noah Gregor plays well enough to earn an extension with the Leafs

Ilya Samsonov Struggled In Game 1

The stakes are high for the team’s coach and GM, with Game 1 of the season turning out well for the Maple Leafs but already showing a couple of concerning signs, the biggest of which was the play of goaltender Ilya Samsonov. With five goals against on 24 shots, that was not the start he wanted.

There can’t be many games where he has a .792 save percentage and a 4.83 goals-against average if he wants to keep the starting role. The alternative option is Joseph Woll, a player with only 15 NHL games under his belt. The pressure on Samsonov to establish himself as a competent NHL starter is evident, and the team’s patience might wear thin if he doesn’t meet expectations by Christmas.

Buy or Sell: Treliving explores other goaltending options before the start of 2024

Fraser Minten Looked Decent, But Is He Ready?

The surprise of the training camp was the play of Fraser Minten. He absolutely earned a spot on the roster and while he played OK in game one, he didn’t stand out like he had in pre-season. That is to be expected now that full NHL lineups are playing every game.

The Maple Leafs may have to make a choice in the next couple of weeks. Unless Minten plays so well that it becomes a no-doubter, he may only be with the team for a short stint this season. The Leafs don’t want to stunt his development if his first year is going to be a struggle.

Buy or Sell: Fraser Minten gets more than 9 games

Reaves Fights in Game 1

Ryan Reaves wants a rematch with Arber Xhekaj, who he says jumped him in the game on Wednesday. The two had a fight with the win arguably going to the Canadiens defenseman. The Leafs brought Reaves in to be that physical presence and fighting will certainly be part of what he does. But, how many players are like Xhekaj and go looking for it?

Xhekaj was given an extra two minutes for instigating, plus a 10-minute misconduct. Whether you agree with that call or not, he was certainly looking to send a message that he didn’t like the hit Reeves put on Kaiden Guhle. Xhekaj says he’ll play all season that way and noted: “Definitely proud of how I carried myself.” He added, “If it needs to be done, I’ll be there.”

Buy or Sell: Reaves and Xhekaj Go Round Two When Maple Leafs play Canadiens again