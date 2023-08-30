Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Benoit, O’Brien, Benn & ZAR

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll announce that the Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Simon Benoit to a one-year contract at the NHL’s minimum salary of $775,000. What does Benoit’s previous time with the Anaheim Ducks show us about what the team might be getting from him this coming season?

Second, I’ll also report Jay O’Brien has signed a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) deal with the team. I’ll share O’Brien’s journey through different hockey teams and leagues. Third, there’s news that Jordie Benn has signed a Professional Tryout Offer (PTO) with his brother’s Dallas Stars team.

Finally, I’ll report that former Maple Leafs’ hitting machine Zach Aston-Reese remains unsigned. While he won’t be signing with the Maple Leafs, it would be hard to see him not get a contract somewhere.

Item One: What Did the Maple Leafs Get By Signing Simon Benoit

Earlier this week, the Maple Leafs signed defenseman Benoit to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000. Benoit, a 24-year-old who spent the last three seasons with the Ducks, has played 137 games in the NHL. Known more for being a banger than a scorer, he’s only put up 15 points in his career.

The Ducks chose not to extend a qualifying offer to Benoit this summer. That made him an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and led to Toronto’s interest. While he’s solid enough as a defenseman, he’s more noted as a heavy hitter and a fighter. Last season, he led the Ducks in hits with 214. That’s a significant number and suggests why general manager Brad Treliving brought him to the team.

In terms of hits, Benoit’s numbers easily topped Toronto’s players from last season. Aston-Reese (ZAR) led the team with 163 hits. Interestingly, Benoit was not a bottom-pairing defenseman last season. Rather, he averaged the fourth-most minutes per game on the Ducks – 19:21 over 78 games. He might not play that high in the Maple Leafs system; then again, he might surprise everyone.

Given the quality of the Ducks’ team, it’s not surprising that Benoit had a plus/minus rating of minus-29. His Ducks’ colleague from last season, John Klingberg had a minus-28 rating. Expect both to improve those ratings this season. The Maple Leafs are a different team (with better defence) than the Ducks were last season.

Item Two: Jay O’Brien Signs One Year AHL Deal

Late last week, Jay O’Brien signed a one-year AHL deal with the Maple Leafs. He’ll now be eligible to play for the Marlies and the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers this season. Drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft (19th overall), O’Brien spent the last three seasons at Boston University.

Last season, he put up 32 points in 39 games and helped his team win the NCAA (Hockey East) Championship. During his college career, he collected 80 points (36 goals, 44 assists) in 79 games and represented Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Championship. Team USA won the silver medal.

Jay O’Brien, Philadelphia Flyers, 2018 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 23-year-old O’Brien’s hockey journey includes stops at Providence College and time with the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) before returning to the NCAA with Boston University. O’Brien is known for his speed and keen hockey IQ. There’s a good chance he has the potential to make it to the NHL. However, fans should look for him to spend some development time in the AHL, gaining experience and honing his skills, before he jumps to the NHL.

Item Three: Defenseman Jordie Benn Signs with Dallas Stars

On Tuesday, the Dallas Stars signed 36-year-old veteran defenseman Benn to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Benn had a short 2022-23 season due to injuries. In total, he played 12 NHL games for the Maple Leafs and 23 games for the AHL Marlies.

Benn answered the bell for the Maple Leafs and helped them ward off potential disaster when the team’s defense was racked with injuries in the middle of last season. He played well until he was also injured. Despite his age, he’s considered a solid option for a Stars’ bottom-pairing defenseman.

Jordie Benn, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

He’s the older brother of Stars’ captain Jamie Benn and has played for a number of NHL teams during his decade-long career. Hopefully, there’s a chance that Jordie might reunite with brother Jamie in the NHL. However, he might initially start the season in the AHL.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Aston-Reese (ZAR) made an impact with the Maple Leafs last season, but he won’t return this season. As the season went on, he became a solid fourth-line option for the team. Over the course of the season, he actually scored in double-digits (with 10 goals) in his 77 games played. It was a career-high for him.

I trust he was a casualty with the Maple Leafs because it will give its younger players a chance to try out at the NHL level. I’m wondering if former Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas might sign him to a PTO in Pittsburgh. ZAR did play five seasons with the Penguins.