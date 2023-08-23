Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Klingberg, McDavid, Matthews & Mete 

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at whether new defenseman John Klingberg can make an impact on the team’s secondary offence. I’ll also compare his career to former Maple Leafs defenseman (for a short time last season) Erik Gustafsson.

Second, while I readily acknowledge that Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL, I’ll make the case that Auston Matthews beats him in one category – defence. Third, I’ll talk about ex-Maple Leaf Victor Mete’s nomadic NHL career and where he will be playing this season.

Finally, I’ll share the new odds on who will win the Hart Trophy. While the favourite isn’t Matthews, he’s on the list. Could he make franchise history and become the first Maple Leaf to win it twice?

Item One: Can John Klingberg Make a Difference to the Maple Leafs Offense?

John Klingberg became one of general manager (GM) Brad Treliving’s free-agent additions when he was inked to a one-year deal worth $4.1 million. Some fans wondered why Klingberg when the team could have kept Erik Gustafsson.

Erik Gustafsson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Klingberg has a playing style similar to Gustafsson, who was with the team after last season’s trade deadline. During the offseason, he signed with the New York Rangers for one year at a much lower salary of $825,000. So, fans could rightly wonder what the difference will be. Why sign a player who’s similar but will chew up much more of the team’s precious salary cap space?

At the end of the season, we’ll know if fans had a point. However, according to their statistics, Klingberg has the better offensive upside – if he can play to his capabilities. Obviously, Treliving is banking on a comeback season for the Swedish defender.

Specifically, Gustafsson has put up 191 points in 379 NHL games. Klingberg has put up 407 points in 619 NHL games. In short, Klingberg has a significantly higher point production total, an indication that he has been a more consistent and productive player.

Gustafsson has also averaged approximately 0.50 points per game (191 points in 379 games). Klingberg has averaged approximately 0.66 points per game (407 points in 619 games). That Klingberg also has a higher average points-per-game rate in the NHL suggests that he tends to contribute more consistently to his team’s scoring.

Finally, Gustafsson has scored 39 goals in his 379 NHL games. On the other hand, Klingberg has scored 81 goals in 619 NHL games.

If Klingberg plays up to his ability, he could be a difference-maker on his new team, and that’s the expectation. In the past, he’s excelled offensively on the power play. The biggest key might be how well he holds up his defensive responsibilities.

If he keeps his game simple and thrives offensively, he could be received warmly by the tough Maple Leafs fans. However, he could also mirror Tyson Barrie’s experience. Barrie was praised for offensive contributions and criticized for his defensive mistakes.

Item Two: McDavid Is the Best, But Matthews Is Better Defensively

Few would (and should) argue that Connor McDavid is not the best player in the NHL. He might also be one of the greatest hockey players in history. He has incredible talent, and his all-around game makes him stand out. He also has a determination about him that, if it looked you in the eye, could make you melt.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That said, Auston Matthews is a better 200-foot player. Matthews has the ability to contribute defensively, and he’s getting better in that area season after season. He regularly makes solid plays in the defensive zone, stealing pucks, blocking shots, and making disruptive defensive plays.

Not that McDavid is a slouch defensively, but he’s not Matthews. Both have different roles that value their defensive contributions differently. Matthews is recognized for his two-way play, but McDavid’s amazing offensive abilities are more important than his defensive contributions, although he is far from a defensive liability.

Item Three: What Happened to Victor Mete

I was pleased when the Maple Leafs picked up Victor Mete last season. I remember his quest in 2019 to score his first NHL goal, finally potting one after 126 games, 14 minutes, and 37 seconds. No one in Montreal Canadiens’ history had taken that long.

Mete was a skilled-enough defenseman with great speed and decent puck movement. However, he had become a bit of an NHL nomad, struggling to find a long-term home. I had hoped it would be with the Maple Leafs.

Alas, in 2022-23, Mete played only 11 games with the Maple Leafs before a lower-body injury ultimately cost him his season. The team did not offer him a qualifying contract, and he became an unrestricted free agent.

Victor Mete, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mete signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 with the Philadelphia Flyers during the offseason. Because the Flyers are in a rebuilding phase, he should have an opportunity to showcase his skills. I’m hoping he can find a regular gig with his new team, and, in the end, a more successful NHL career.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Speaking of McDavid and Matthews, the betting odds for the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy were just released. McDavid is the favourite with odds at +100, followed by David Pastrnak, Matthew Tkachuk, Leon Draisaitl, and Nathan MacKinnon, all with odds at +1000.

Matthews is sixth, with his odds listed at +1200. Maple Leafs fans have to hope their player can beat the odds.