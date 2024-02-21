Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Knies, Rielly & Cavallin

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a challenging position as they strive to contend for the Stanley Cup. Currently sitting third in the Atlantic Division with a 30-16-8 record and 68 points, the Leafs face stiff competition from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings. The Lightning trail closely behind with 65 points, while the Red Wings are just one point shy at 64. With the playoff race intensifying, securing a favorable seeding becomes paramount for the team.

Falling into a wild card spot could prove detrimental, as it would pit them against the Eastern Conference’s top teams. Given the past inconsistency in their goaltending, the Maple Leafs must hope Ilya Samsonov continues to play well. Toronto needs to continue its current success to face the challenges ahead and position themselves as strong contenders in the postseason.

Item One: What Can Maple Leafs Fans Look For in the Game Tonight

For those fans interested in staying up late, there are several things to look for in the game between the Maple Leafs and the Arizona Coyotes tonight (Feb. 21.) First, the game features two teams headed in opposite directions. The Maple Leafs enter the game on a high note, riding a season-high four-game winning streak. In contrast, the Coyotes are struggling and have lost 10-straight games.

Second, two local lads will be in the Maple Leafs lineup: Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. From what I’ve read, Knies is particularly upbeat about his start tonight in front of family and friends. It would also be a treat to see Matthews get his 50th goal in his hometown.

Third, Matthews — Toronto’s top star and a prolific centre — has been on fire lately. He has scored seven goals and added three assists in his last three games. Additionally, Mitch Marner has been a key playmaker on his linemate’s scoring spree. He’s registered 10 assists in his last four games. Meanwhile, Clayton Keller (who had amazing chemistry with Matthews during the recent NHL All-Star Game) leads the Coyotes with 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points in 55 games.

Fourth, despite missing defenseman Morgan Rielly on his five-game suspension, the Maple Leafs have managed post their current four-game winning streak. The team needed to step up collectively to compensate for his absence and it has.

Fifth, goalie Samsonov has been in top form, winning his last four games. He’s listed as tonight’s starter, although that has not yet been confirmed. Look for him to have another solid game in the crease.

Item Two: NHL Commissioner Bettman Upholds Morgan Rielly’s Five-Game Suspension

Following an in-person hearing in New York and four games of the suspension already served, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed the decision from the NHL Department of Player Safety regarding Rielly’s suspension. The ruling’s report was long, spanning 11 pages. However, it echoed the department’s original assessment. It deemed Rielly’s actions as “reckless,” “unnecessary,” “forceful,” and “intentional.” As a result, it justified the five-game suspension.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bettman highlighted Rielly’s admission that his actions were in response to feeling embarrassed by Ridly Greig’s move. The commissioner basically responded – “So what?” He emphasized that Rielly using his stick as a “weapon” to strike Greig was not an accident.

However, one interesting thing about Bettman’s ruling was his suggestion that Rielly might have been better off choosing an alternative course of action. Rather than using his stick, Bettman proposed a “softer form of violence,” such as pushing, shoving, or even dropping gloves and engaging in a fight. While he’s probably correct, it is notable that – and I’m being a bit nit-picky here — he actually might have condoned a resolution that involved a fight.

If the incident happens again, it will be interesting to see what happens if a player responds to a game-clinching open-net slapshot by beating the offending player with his “softer” fists. Maybe NHL players will make it a rule not to go the open-net slapshot route again.

Item Three: Marlies Goalie Luke Cavallin Shows Promise

Last weekend was a whirlwind weekend for the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. On a positive note, goalie Luke Cavallin stepped up to the challenge with back-to-back starts. With Maple Leafs’ goaltender Dennis Hildeby recalled to the NHL and Keith Petruzzelli encountering recent struggles, Cavallin was thrust into action twice in less than 24 hours.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

His first AHL victory came on Friday night against the Belleville Senators, where he posted a win in a game that finished just before 10 p.m.. In a quick turnaround, Cavallin got the nod again on Saturday afternoon against the Hershey Bears. He was solid in both games. Despite facing 61 shots over the two games, Cavallin maintained a respectable .901 save percentage. Although he allowed three goals in each game, he gave the Marlies a fighting chance to win (they beat the Senators but lost to the Bears.) In his four AHL starts thus far, Cavallin has put up a 1-1-2 record, a 3.19 goals against average, and a .875% save percentage.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs have a busy schedule ahead. After tonight’s game, they head to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights tomorrow. Following that game, they’ll travel to Colorado to conclude their road trip against the Avalanche on Saturday night.

After returning home, the Maple Leafs will have a bit of an “instant replay” of games. They host the Golden Knights on Tuesday and then face Arizona on Thursday. Each of these games will have an impact on the Maple Leafs’ push toward the playoffs.