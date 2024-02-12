Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Rielly, Knies, Bunting & Matthews

As “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” used to famously phrase it, “And now for something completely different.” In the upcoming stretch of five games over the next nine days, the Toronto Maple Leafs face a significant challenge.

It looks as if they’ll be playing without Morgan Rielly – their top defenseman – for the entire stretch. His absence will undoubtedly impact the team’s defensive structure and overall gameplay. With Rielly sidelined, the team will need to rely on other defensemen to step up and fill his role. Maple Leafs fans should expect the team’s defensive pairings and strategies to be radically changed. As well, the power play will be changed.

Coming off a recent loss, the Maple Leafs find themselves in a crucial juncture of the season, fighting for positioning in both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. The team’s performance in the upcoming games will be pivotal in determining their trajectory for the rest of the season.

Item One: Where We Stand with Morgan Rielly’s Cross-Check Incident

The game between the Ottawa Senators and the Maple Leafs concluded with a moment that sparked discussions about sportsmanship and on-ice behavior. Senators’ rookie Ridley Greig intercepted a puck with the opportunity to score a game-clinching goal. Instead of a simple shot, he opted for a celebratory slapshot into the empty net. This unexpected move led Maple Leafs’ defenseman Morgan Rielly to react with a hard cross-check. Although it wasn’t the way Riley usually acts, he did do the deed.

You have to wonder what the two players were thinking. From Greig’s perspective, the decision to celebrate flamboyantly may have been fueled by adrenaline and the desire to assert himself on the ice. It was immature; however, he is a rookie. Conversely, Rielly’s response might have been driven by a sense of disrespect and a desire to defend his team’s honor. Still, it highlighted the challenges of maintaining composure in intense moments. It isn’t Rielly’s way, so his act was a surprise. That suggests to me that he felt his team was being disrespected.

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

In the wake of the incident, it seemed obvious that the league would levy some sort of punishment on Rielly. That suspicion proved accurate. Rielly is now facing punishment from the NHL Department of Player Safety. The severity of the cross-check, coupled with its timing in the game, will probably lead to a long suspension for Rielly. Such incidents have historically resulted in significant disciplinary action, even for first-time offenders.

Today, it was confirmed that Rielly had been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL authorities. This development elevates expectations of a substantial suspension, as an in-person hearing often indicates the potential for a lengthier ban. Rielly’s track record of good behavior aside, the NHL Department of Player Safety will likely come down hard on Rielly.

The in-person hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Right now, there is the possibility of a six-game suspension or more looming. How the team will cover for Rielly’s absence is one of those challenges/opportunities possibilities. Look for the Maple Leafs defense to have a completely new look for a while.

Item Two: Matthew Knies Ends Goal Drought

In a recent game against the Senators, Maple Leafs rookie Matthew Knies broke a 17-game goal drought. He put himself in the right spot to execute a well-timed deflection goal off a Mitch Marner shot. Although Knies has had limited scoring production so far this season, with just 20 points in 48 games, after transitioning from college hockey, he’s learning on the job.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knies’ potential impact and future development make him a promising asset for the Maple Leafs as they drive for postseason success. With only 51 games of professional experience under his belt, he’s still adapting to the pace and demands of the NHL.

Item Three: Auston Matthews Continues Streak, Ties Maple Leafs Record

In the game against the Senators, Auston Matthews extended his point streak to nine games. With an assist from Marner, he also scored his NHL-leading 42nd goal of the season with a sharp-angle shot during a delayed penalty. The goal marked the 209th time Matthews and Marner had collaborated on a goal, tying a franchise record. That record was previously held by Maple Leafs legends Lanny McDonald and Darryl Sittler.

Matthews’ consistent scoring and Marner’s playmaking abilities solidify their status as one of the premier duos in the NHL. It’s also likely they will have a key impact on the growth and development of Knies. Although Knies has not been as prolific scoring as Michael Bunting was last season, he’s a different kind of player. He’ll develop with help from his two very talented linemates.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The absence of Rielly presents an opportunity for other players to elevate their games and contribute in his absence. Winning will require a collective effort from the entire team to compensate for the loss of such a key player. Can this challenge serve as a rallying point for the team, bringing them closer together and fostering a sense of unity and determination?

Will Conor Timmins run the Toronto Maple Leafs power play?

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

How the Maple Leafs face this adversity will provide valuable insights into their resilience and ability to adapt under pressure. The next eight or nine days will serve as a litmus test for the team, revealing their character and potential to contend for a playoff position.

Will they rise to the occasion and overcome the obstacles in their path, or will they falter and risk falling out of playoff contention? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: these upcoming games will be crucial in shaping the Maple Leafs’ season.