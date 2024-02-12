Projected Sweden Roster for the 2025 Face-Off Tournament

What more can be said about the Swedes when it comes to hockey? Creativity and skill are just a few words to describe the play they produce on the ice, from their forward group being elite in many ways to their defense being monsters in both offense and defensive categories.

William Nylander, Elias Pettersson, and Rasmus Dahlin (The Hockey Writers)

The Swedes have always had success, having homegrown players succeed in many ways in the league in all positions. They are a monster of a competitor when it comes to international play and will put it all forward this tournament as well.

As a reminder, the 4 Nations Face-Off will be an in-season tournament that will be taking place from Feb. 12-20, 2025. Remember, the 2023-24 season is still in motion, and the following season still needs to come around; a lot could change between now and then. Let’s see what Swedish-born players could be part of this first-ever roster.

Forwards

Defence

LD RD Rasmus Dahlin Rasmus Andersson Victor Hedman Hampus Lindholm Mattias Ekholm Erik Karlsson Adam Larsson Regarding defensemen, the Swedes do it right, both offensively and defensively. The creativity of pairs you can make with these players is outstanding. Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman have both won the Norris Trophy, including their strengths of puck-moving ability and offensive skill. Hedman, Rasmus Dahlin, and Karlsson are each in the top 15 in the NHL among defensemen with points. Size and physicality are oozing out of this core. Lindholm is 6-foot-4, 224 pounds, Mattias Ekholm is 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, and Hedman is 6-foot-7, 227 pounds; needless to say, they’re all scary and will hit you if the opportunity arises. When paired, all defensemen in this core complement each other’s skills or boost what they do well even more when on the ice.



Goaltending

Linus Ullmark Jacob Markstrom Filip Gustavsson Sweden could make the case and compete for the best goaltending core out of the four in the tournament. Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy last season, and Jacob Markstrom was a finalist in 2022; Filip Gustavsson shows his worth every time he steps into the net and is a significant factor in the Minnesota Wilds’ success last season. This season, Markstrom is having a solid bounceback season while playing with a Calgary Flames that might be selling more than just Lindholm come the trade deadline. At the same time, Ullmark isn’t having as good of a season as last year, but he is still tremendous while being a part of arguably the best goalie tandem in the NHL with Jeremey Swayman for the Boston Bruins.



Final Words

Who else better than the Swedes to be labeled the underdogs and have that help fuel their motivation. While their team isn’t as “stacked” with talent compared to the United States or Canada, their roster can play a full 200-foot game, and with their size on the back end, it will physically hurt to play against this team.

