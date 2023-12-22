Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Sammy, Jones, Matthews & Liljegren

I’m usually of the belief that a loss is a loss, and at the end of the season, fans will look back and see the number of losses and the specific numbers will float away into the ether. But last night’s loss was different. When a team puts up nine goals against you and your goalies can’t keep the puck out of the net, there can’t be any joy in “The 6ix,” as Drake might note.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ match against the Buffalo Sabres had all the makings of a high-scoring game, and 12 goals is just that. However, that nine of those goals would come from the Sabres wasn’t expected. The team was hoping for a rebound game from its struggling goalie Ilya Samsonov. Unfortunately, they got just the opposite.

The final score was 9-3. Good on Buffalo for coming through for their coach Don Granato. The win came just two days after the Sabres were booed and fans loudly called for coaching changes following the team’s disheartening 9-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Item One: The Game Couldn’t Have Started Worse for the Maple Leafs

The game unfolded in the worst possible way for Samsonov when he let in a soft goal early. It kept getting worse until Samsonov was pulled once again after allowing five goals on 19 shots. Now, he finds himself sinking deeper into his ongoing struggles, and the Maple Leafs have fallen deeper into their defensive failings.

Martin Jones relieved Samsonov. However, he hadn’t read the script Joseph Woll left that says his job was to stop everything and give his team a chance for a comeback. Jones faced similar challenges. He, too, struggled. Allowing four goals on 15 shots sort of erased the good feelings he had built over his first three games with the team.

Item Two: The Extent of the Goalie Melt-Down

The numbers show just how challenging a game it was for both Jones and Samsonov in the crease: Jones faced 15 shots, while Samsonov faced 19. The problem is (obviously) that it’s a relatively low shot total for the number of goals scored. Jones allowed four goals on 15 shots, resulting in a save percentage (SV%) of 0.733. Samsonov allowed 5 goals on 19 shots, with a slightly higher save percentage of 0.737. Both goalies posted save percentages below 0.750, and on the night – believe it or not – Samsonov was the better goalie according to the numbers.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Both goalies were almost equally in trouble. Jones played 31:38, while Samsonov played 28:12. However, after the game, the questions Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe faced focused on Samsonov. His post-game responses to the media were sparse – go figure. He was brief and to the point by saying that the team had to play better in front of Samsonov to allow him to find his game.

Specifically, he noted, “We need to help them through this.” About whether he plans to review the game film, Keefe said: “We won’t dissect it, but we won’t forget it.”

Item Three: Auston Matthews Scored Again

Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, and Max Domi found the back of the net for Toronto, contributing goals despite the team’s overall challenges. The trio’s offensive success ultimately fell short of preventing their team from losing its second game in a row. That’s an unusual losing streak for the Blue & White.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews now leads the NHL with 26 goals, followed by Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks with 24 goals and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning with 23 goals. William Nylander extended his point streak to an impressive 10 games.

Item Four: Timothy Liljegren Shines Despite Maple Leafs’ Loss

It’s easy enough to miss something good in such a disappointing loss. However, defenseman Timothy Liljegren had a strong game last night. He recorded two assists and made an impact on both the power play and penalty kill.

The 24-year-old defenseman’s entire stat line for the game was impressive. He had five blocked shots, threw three shots on net, recorded two hits, and had a minus-1 rating (although his team lost by six goals). For fans, it’s good to see Liljegren back playing – and doing it so well.

The game was Liljegren’s first multiple-point game of the season. He does have the ability to contribute offensively from the blue line. Despite just returning from missing six weeks with an ankle injury, Liljegren’s game has been solid for the Maple Leafs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Before the team’s two losses this week, they had been on an impressive streak, going 6-0-3 in nine games. The Maple Leafs’ two losses mark just the second time this season that they have lost back-to-back games in regulation.

Thinking positively, this recent departure from their earlier strong performance underscores the competitive nature of the NHL and the challenges teams face in maintaining consistent success. The league is competitive. The team should expect some losses. What happens next is the biggest issue.