Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares, Robertson & Bertuzzi

The Toronto Maple Leafs have two more games -— both against the Winnipeg Jets — before the All-Star Game festivities. If they could win those games, they would enter the break on a high note.

Item One: Samsonov Will Start Against the Jets

Ilya Samsonov‘s recent performances have shown promise since his return to the lineup. He was particularly sharp with solid saves and a notable 16-save performance in a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. Although it’s too early to declare him fully back from his funk, these games are positive signs that offer a foundation for hope for Maple Leafs Nation.

The report today was that Samsonov will get the crease in the team’s upcoming game against the Jets on Wednesday on home ice. His record for the season stands at 6-3-6, and his goals-against average has improved to 3.69 with a save percentage of .866 in 17 games. Interestingly, he’s had success against the Jets last season, stopping 67 of 69 shots in his two wins. The Jets currently rank 12th in the NHL in goals per game, and they present a competitive challenge for any goalie, including the recently struggling Samsonov.

Item Two: Can the Maple Leafs Help Tavares Remain Productive?

As readers might know, I’m a John Tavares fan, both as a player and a person. While I acknowledge concerns about his contract’s high value, that was easy to address because — until recently — he was producing points at a consistent near-point-a-game production over his five seasons with the Maple Leafs. For some reason, he’s had a huge dry spell during this scoring drought.

Now, the question revolves around how the team can help Tavares get back to the level of productivity both now and throughout the remaining two seasons of his current contract. I’m sure the team is engaged in conversations around different strategies to support Tavares. Perhaps the easiest one would be to reunite him with Mitch Marner.

From what I’ve seen in his last few games, Tavares has been energetic and played solid games. However, he just isn’t putting up points like he was earlier in the season. No one that I’ve seen on the team has the quick hands and good hand/eye coordination that Tavares has when he’s parked in front of the net on power plays. He’s both fearless and unique in that ability.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It seems unreasonable to believe that Tavares has suddenly lost “it.” But what to do is the question. How can the team create strategies that maximize Tavares’ strengths, elevate his offensive production, and contribute to the overall success of the team? I suspect that fans will see a multi-point game from Tavares over the next few games. However, I expected that in Seattle, and it didn’t happen. It has to be tough on the veteran.

Item Three: Nick Robertson Continues to Score

Although Nick Robertson has often been a healthy scratch, he’s scored when he’s played. He’s continued to score regularly despite low minutes per game on the ice. In late December, he netted a goal in a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the second straight game in which Robertson found the back of the net.

Robertson has been a solid contributor in a bottom-six role, accumulating seven goals and adding six assists with his plus-2 rating on the season. Despite his current depth role, he keeps showing that he has top-six talent. Is his defense the issue that keeps him out of a top-six spot? He’s playing well enough offensively while only averaging 10 minutes and 42 seconds of ice time.

Item Four: Bertuzzi Awaiting the Birth of His Child

Tyler Bertuzzi missed Tuesday’s practice as he awaited the birth of his child. The absence leaves his status uncertain for Wednesday’s game against Winnipeg.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Currently, Bertuzzi is in the middle of a 13-game goal drought. However, if he’s available for the Jets game, he’s expected to continue in his role in the top-six forward group.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs face two tough games against the Jets, both coming before the upcoming All-Star break. It’s a home-and-home series on Wednesday in Toronto and Saturday in Winnipeg. Now that we know that Samsonov will return to the net for Wednesday’s game, what happens if he has another good game?

The answer is likely that, should he perform well, he might also get Saturday’s start. In addition, considering the Maple Leafs’ next game is not until Feb. 5, can fans expect that Joseph Woll will likely be ready to take on the goaltending duties by then? That would be a hopeful prospect for the Maple Leafs goalies.