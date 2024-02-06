Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Tavares & Woll

Despite a strong performance for much of the game, the Toronto Maple Leafs were frustrated by the New York Islanders by a score of 3-2. The biggest problem? They were unable to beat the Islanders’ goaltender, Ilya Sorokin. Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities and dominating in key statistical categories, the Maple Leafs couldn’t find the back of the net enough times to secure a victory.

Throughout the game, Toronto experienced instances of bad luck, with shots ringing off the posts and the Islanders’ goalie making crucial saves to deny their scoring chances. Despite their efforts to create chaos in front of the net, the Maple Leafs couldn’t find that single decisive goal to tip the scales toward the win.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe noted, “we played well enough to win the game, but we did just enough to lose. That is why you lose games.” By that, he was referring to the number of errors his skaters made during the game. From my perspective, their mistakes cost them the game.

According to Naturalstattrick.com, the Maple Leafs controlled 62% of the high-danger scoring chances and 60% of the expected goals in all situations. These statistics highlight Toronto’s offensive prowess and their ability to generate quality scoring opportunities throughout the game. In terms of shots on goal, the Maple Leafs outshot the Islanders 37-29, further suggesting their offensive dominance. Yet, goals count, and the team couldn’t capitalize on their scoring chances. Thus, another tough loss.

The Maple Leafs’ core players stepped up to contribute offensively. All six points (goals and assists) earned by Toronto skaters came from their core five players. John Tavares was the best Maple Leafs player on the ice and scored a goal and added an assist. Mitch Marner added another goal. Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander all added assists.

Item One: Two Key Reasons the Maple Leafs Lost

The Maple Leafs’ 2-3 loss against the Islanders can be attributed to these two reasons.

Reason One: Missed Opportunities on Offense

Despite outshooting the Islanders 37-29, the Maple Leafs struggled to convert their scoring chances into goals. An early third-period chance saw Matthews’ shot narrowly miss. He hit both posts and the crossbar behind Islanders’ goalie Sorokin. Such missed chances eventually cost the team. Had that goal gone in, it might have changed the course of the game. It didn’t.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Reason Two: Defensive Lapses and Breakaways

The most egregious errors by the Maple Leafs were their defensive breakdowns. They proved costly. While it was nice for rookie Kyle MacLean to get such a nice goal on a breakaway pass from Cal Clutterbuck for his first NHL goal, the Maple Leafs should have had that play covered. Such defensive lapses and lack of awareness were deflating. In such a fast-paced game like hockey, even a momentary lapse can result in a game-changing opportunity for the opposition. It did; and, Toronto lost.

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov Faces Tough Loss Despite Good Game

Goalie Ilya Samsonov looked shakier in the net than during his last two games; however, he still put up a decent effort. In the end, he gave up a single goal too many in the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 loss. Despite his best efforts, the Islanders were able to respond quickly to each Maple Leafs’ comeback attempt.

Samsonov has now gone five straight games without allowing more than three goals. His play has been a huge improvement over his earlier games. With a record of 8-4-6 in 20 starts this season, Samsonov’s numbers include a 3.35 goals-against average (GAA) and an .879 save percentage.

Item Three: John Tavares Shines Despite Maple Leafs’ Defeat

In last night’s game, Tavares had a standout performance against his former team. His power-play goal and six shots on goal led his team. The game was a significant turnaround for the Maple Leafs’ captain. Until he broke out of a nine-game point drought just before the All-Star break, he had been in a huge scoring funk. Last night’s multiple-point game was his first since Dec. 14.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Thus far on the season, Tavares has scored 14 goals and added 23 assists (for 37 points) in 48 games. He’s also played a physical game, with 52 hits. And, as always, he’s been a demon in the faceoff circle. He’s won 61.4% of the draws he’s taken on the season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs’ defeat can be attributed to the strong goalie play of the Islanders’ Sorokin. He stopped the Maple Leafs from converting on their larger number of scoring chances. While Samsonov played well enough, he couldn’t put up the kind of performance Sorokin put up.

Speaking of goalies, as the Maple Leafs gear up for back-to-back games against the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators this week, coach Keefe offered some insight into the team’s goalie situation. There had been speculation that Joseph Woll might return to the ice shortly; however, Keefe indicated that fans should not expect to see him in action any time soon. Woll continues to skate, but it seems he will remain sidelined for the time being.