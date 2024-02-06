NHL Rumors: Oilers, Golden Knights, Penguins, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, would the Edmonton Oilers be interested in Boone Jenner out of Columbus? Could there be a bigger trade potentially possible if subtle hints fans picked up from the All-Star weekend mean anything? In other trade talks, could the Pittsburgh Penguins trade Reilly Smith back to the Vegas Golden Knights? Finally, do the Montreal Canadiens have the assets and the desire to pull off a huge trade?

McDavid’s Selection of Boone Jenner Sparks Trade Rumors

During the NHL All-Star Game Draft, Connor McDavid strategically chose Boone Jenner to be on his team. It seemed like an early pick considering which All-Stars were still available, and the selection has sparked speculation about a potential fit with the Oilers. Over the past couple of days, fans and analysts have been on social media contemplating the possibility of Jenner being a trade fit.

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jenner, currently under contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, has a manageable cap hit of $3.75 million for this season and two more years. With 13 goals and 5 assists in 35 games this season, he serves as the first-line center for the Blue Jackets, making him an appealing option for the Oilers’ third line.

Given the Blue Jackets’ status as a non-playoff team, Jenner becomes a potential trade asset for the upcoming deadline. The cost to acquire him might be high, but there’s also rumored interest in Adam Boqvist from the Oilers as a possible depth defenseman option for the playoffs. Could there be a bigger trade these two teams could work out?

Keep in mind, there has been no official link suggesting a Jenner trade to Edmonton is remotely close to happening. This is mostly fans trying to put pieces of a puzzle together. TSN’s Chris Johnston said of the Oilers, “I expect them to be active on the trade front in the next coming week.” This is after both the Canucks and Jets made big trades.

Reilly Smith Back to the Golden Knights?

According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, should the Vegas Golden Knights adopt a buyer’s stance at the trade deadline, their focus would likely be on securing a winger. Granger proposes the idea of reacquiring Reilly Smith, who was previously traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins last summer in a cost-cutting measure.

Smith holds the third-highest goal and point records in Golden Knights history. Despite a less-than-ideal season with the Penguins, he could emerge as a trade target if Pittsburgh opts to become sellers before the March 8 deadline. Granger writes:

It has long been suspected that Smith didn’t want to be traded from Vegas, and that he’s never fully embraced the idea of playing in Pittsburgh. He’s been perfectly professional this season, but the fact that he did no interviews during the summer after the June trade generated the idea that he wasn’t happy about the deal. Those feelings don’t seem to have changed. source – ‘NHL trade deadline: Should the Penguins and Golden Knights talk about a Reilly Smith reunion?’ – Jesse Granger – The Athletic – 02/06/2024

Canadiens Poised and Loaded to Make Massive Trade?

During the JiC show on TVA Sports (translated to English), former Montreal Canadien, Maxim Lapierre, expressed optimism about the Canadiens’ future despite Sean Monahan’s departure. He highlighted General Manager Kent Hughes’ strategic position, armed with two first-round picks this year and the next. Lapierre envisioned leveraging these assets for a significant trade, aiming for similar deals to the ones the team made to land players like Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He mentioned that there are rumors linking the Canadiens to the Ducks and Trevor Zegras. Acknowledging his exceptional talent, Lapierre questioned if he was the type of player capable of leading the Canadiens to a Stanley Cup victory. He emphasized the need for a playoff-savvy player, citing examples like Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron as the desired profile for the Canadiens.

Eric Engels of Sportsnet writes, “But if Zegras actually does become available, I wonder how many other teams would be willing to offer Anaheim a top-10 pick to acquire him.” He adds, “That’s what Hughes would need to find out before contemplating moving his as the centerpiece of a trade that would give the Ducks two and bring Zegras to Montreal.”