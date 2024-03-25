Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, McCabe, Andersen & Robertson

The Carolina Hurricanes squeezed out a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a closely contested game on Sunday night. Despite the Maple Leafs’ determined effort, the Hurricanes seized early opportunities and got stellar goaltending from Frederik Andersen to take home the win.

The Maple Leafs found themselves trailing early due to the Hurricanes’ quick start. Adding to Toronto’s woes, Carolina capitalized on an unfortunate bounce for Toronto when a puck deflected off Jake McCabe into the net. He was doing his job but was in the right place at the wrong time. It was as if the hockey gods were telling the Maple Leafs, “Not tonight, Blue & White.”

While Joseph Woll stood strong in the crease, those two goals proved too challenging for the Maple Leafs to overcome. They fell short in their comeback effort. Despite a late surge, it wasn’t enough to reverse the tide. Facing a challenging opponent, the Maple Leafs ultimately paid the price for their early deficit and missed opportunities.

Item 1: 3 Reasons Why the Maple Leafs Lost the Game

There were three reasons the Maple Leafs lost the game. First, they are experiencing surprising power play struggles. The team should be able to convert with the man advantage. Yet, the Maple Leafs failed to score on any of their four power-play chances. Despite a power play late in the third period, including a crucial opportunity after Brent Burns’ tripping penalty, Toronto couldn’t get it done. Their inability to produce with the extra skater deprived them of taking home a win.

Second, ex-Maple Leafs goalie Andersen came back to haunt his former team. He had a stellar performance. It’s hard not to root for the former Maple Leaf. This season, he suffered a blood-clotting scare that kept him out of the lineup. Last night, he made 31 saves to pick up his sixth straight win since returning from injury. Andersen’s remarkable play was the primary reason the Maple Leafs’ offence could not get untracked. He consistently turned away their scoring chances to keep his team ahead on the scoreboard.

Third, the Maple Leafs could not erase the early deficit. Only after Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho scored in the first period did the Maple Leafs find their legs and put on a surge. They got one goal from Nick Robertson in the third period to cut the deficit to one. However, that was all she wrote. They missed chances and hit posts and couldn’t score the equalizer against the hard-working Hurricanes.

Item 2: Joseph Woll Stops 41 Shots in a 2-1 Loss

Joseph Woll was great despite the 2-1 loss. The 25-year-old goalie stopped an impressive 41 of 43 shots. After allowing two goals, he stopped everything that came his way. It wasn’t as if he settled down to find his rhythm; he always had it. He played well the entire game. His ability to keep the Hurricanes at bay over the final two periods held the Maple Leafs within striking distance. He gave his team a chance to claw back into the contest.

Despite Woll’s heroics, the Maple Leafs managed only one goal. That said, his play was likely the best news on the night for the team. Fans should be encouraged. He’s been rusty since returning from an ankle injury and struggled with a .849 save percentage in his previous three games. However, last night, Woll bounced back in a big way.

With a season record of 10-8-1, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.86 goals-against average, Woll is hitting his stride exactly at the right time. He and Ilya Samsonov have emerged from season troubles to become reliable options in net. His continued growth and development could become key as Toronto seeks to push far into the playoffs.

Item 3: Nick Robertson Can Score But Has Ups and Downs

There are two things fans can never say about Nick Robertson. One is that he doesn’t work hard. The second is that he can’t score. Perhaps this is how rookies learn the game; Sunday was a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs for him. The youngster is still finding his footing in the NHL, but he continues to show glimpses of robust offence and the potential to become a key player for the Maple Leafs in the future.

However, on Sunday, Robertson made some rookie mistakes, including turnovers and an ill-timed penalty. Despite these setbacks, he scored the team’s only goal when he buried a well-placed shot past Andersen.

Robertson is still developing his game, and he needs to become a more complete player in all three zones. While he may not yet be a polished “200-foot player,” his offence and determination to bounce back from mistakes are admirable.

For what it’s worth, I listened to Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph’s radio broadcast on Sunday rather than watch the game. Robertson’s name was mentioned often, and it surprised me to see that, according to the box score, he had played just over 10 minutes. He was around the puck all night long – for good or bad. He was also one of only four Maple Leafs who ended the game with a positive plus/minus rating. The others were Timothy Liljegren, Matthew Knies, and Joel Edmundson.

Item 4: Jake McCabe Is Growing Into a Stronger Defender

For my money, Jake McCabe is the best value on the team. He’s turning into a strong player who engages the game with physicality and a growing measure of offensive ability. McCabe’s performance for the Maple Leafs this season has highlighted his versatility.

First, he’s transitioned seamlessly from the left to the right side of the defensive lineup and has made that challenging move with nary a skip in his skating stride. Second, his face this season resembles a “well-worn road map” that bears the scars of countless on-ice battles and encounters. It seems that every week there’s a picture of McCabe’s face showing the physical toll of the rugged way he plays the game.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In some ways, he’s beginning to embody the physical and tenacious style reminiscent of former Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin. Last night, McCabe engaged in battles along the boards and disrupted the Hurricanes’ offensive flow throughout the game. His aggressive style of play seems to make him playoff-ready. He’s committed to challenging opposing players and defensive pressure. On Sunday, his tough defensive play helped keep the game within reach despite the loss.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Of the team’s next five games, four are on home ice with no imminent back-to-back contests. The Maple Leafs will face the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at home. Following that, they will face the Washington Capitals on Thursday. The team then hits the road to take on the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

As the calendar turns into April, the Maple Leafs return home to play the Florida Panthers on Monday, April 1. That’s followed by a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. It could be a chance to climb up the standings with a few wins, especially against the Panthers.