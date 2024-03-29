Maple Leafs Re-Sign Simon Benoit to a 3-Year Deal

On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that they have re-signed pending restricted free agent (RFA) Simon Benoit to a three-year deal worth $4.05 million. It’s a simple structure contract with an average annual value of $1.35 million per season and no signing bonuses. Benoit signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs last summer, worth $775,500, after the Anaheim Ducks didn’t qualify him as an RFA. Last season, he had three goals and seven assists in 73 games with the Ducks.

🖊 We’ve signed defenceman Simon Benoit to a three-year contract extension — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 29, 2024

Benoit, nicknamed “the Milkman” because of his love for milk, has been a feel-good story this season. Management sent him down to the American Hockey League after a terrible training camp and preseason. However, when he was called up and given the chance to play, he didn’t disappoint. He was physical, broke up the cycle, fought, and, when possible, broke the puck out of the zone, either by himself or with a strong pass.

Simon Benoit, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Although many have argued on Maple Leafs Twitter that his outlet pass isn’t as good as others on the team, he can still do it.

This season, Benoit has one goal and four assists in 54 games, along with 205 hits and 82 blocks. He averages 16:55 of ice time per night and has been a fairly good partner to Jake McCabe, who plays a similar style but is more gifted offensively.

Related: 3 Maple Leafs Forwards Who Should Be Extended

However, Benoit may have solidified his spot in the first game of the playoffs due to his play – although he could sit some nights due to the team’s depth. The best thing about Benoit is his physical play, which will be valuable in the playoffs when it is hard to get space on the ice. The Maple Leafs have had trouble taking away space in the past, which is where Benoit will most likely thrive when the postseason starts.

Looking to next season, the team should consider pairing Benoit and Conor Timmins together – depending on who Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving re-signs. The two might struggle a bit defensively, but they would be a very cheap pairing with a combined cap hit of $2.45 million, giving the team more money to spend on the top four or even to re-sign some of their pending unrestricted free-agent forwards.

This was a tidy signing by Treliving to bring back a fan favourite. On the other hand, it is also a well-earned contract by Benoit, who can now enjoy some security.