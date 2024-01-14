Maple Leafs Strategically Sign Kieffer Bellows

Obviously, during his 2016 draft year, Kieffer Bellows was seen as a promising forward. The New York Islanders thought highly enough of him to choose him in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. But, since Bellows turned professional, he’s taken a bit of a pilgrimage around the American Hockey League (AHL) and the NHL.

During this past offseason, the organization inked him to a PTO (professional tryout offer) with their AHL Toronto Marlies affiliate. There Bellows did well. As a result, when his PTO ended after Friday’s game, the organization signed the experienced prospect to an AHL contract today.

🖊 News | We've signed forward Kieffer Bellows to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. #MarliesLive — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) January 14, 2024

Three Reasons Why Signing Bellows Is a Good Move for the Maple Leafs

There are several reasons why signing Bellows is a solid move for the Maple Leafs. First, he’s entering his prime years; however, he also has a ton of experience. At 25, he is beginning his prime; and, he brings a valuable mix of youth and NHL experience to the table. Having spent parts of four seasons with the Islanders, he brings skills that could enhance the Maple Leafs’ forward depth. Although I believe the signing isn’t really for this season, I also believe there’s a good possibility that he can make an impact with the big club during next season when some of the more expensive forwards currently on the Maple Leafs roster move on to other teams.

Second, Bellows could have an elite scoring ability. He has shown that he can put the puck in the net, especially at even strength. His knack for finding the net, combined with physical play, could inject much-needed offence into the Maple Leafs’ lineup. That he’s known to be a physical player, who isn’t afraid to take up space in front of the opposition’s net, is also a plus. He might have more to learn defensively, but he’s shown enough on offence to be worth the investment for the Maple Leafs.

Kieffer Bellows, Toronto Marlies (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Third, Bellows has shown a willingness to be coached. He’s actively engaged in his own development. When he’s been given feedback during his AHL stint, he’s eagerly worked to refine his game. The areas he needs to improve are his transitional play and stronger defensive contributions. The Maple Leafs’ development staff will work to further shape his skills, hoping to make him an asset for both immediate impact and future growth.

Bellows’ Contract Extension and Rise to Marlies Success

After a successful 25-game PTO stint, Bellows earned a contract with the Marlies that extends through the current 2023-24 season. Finishing strong with 26 points (14 goals and 12 assists), he is currently ranked second in team scoring. He’s had an undeniable impact.

The Maple Leafs’ decision to sign him to an AHL contract aligns with the organization’s goals to leave the door open for an NHL contract down the line. His journey from a crossroads in his career to a legitimate option on the big club highlights a possibility that he might one day realize his NHL dreams.

The Path Ahead for Bellows and the Marlies

As the Marlies head off on a crucial nine-game road trip, Bellows’ contribution becomes important. While an NHL appearance this season is likely not in the cards; as noted, if he can produce consistently this season, it raises the possibility of an NHL contract in the summer. The Marlies, currently pursuing a playoff spot, should benefit from Bellows’ impact. He adds scoring depth to their AHL lineup.

Having watched Bellows’ progress this season with the Marlies, I believe he represents more than a contract extension for the remainder of this season. I think the organization is looking further ahead with him. Should he be able to realize and unlock the potential that many NHL teams saw in him earlier in his career, he’ll become a strategic option for the future.

In short, Bellows might become a roster player for the Maple Leafs next season and beyond.