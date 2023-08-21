Maple Leafs’ Success Hinges on Matthews This Season

If you’re a player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, you better get used to being both loved and hated at the same time. Sometimes, even by the same fans. In a recent discussion of a post I wrote, one Maple Leafs fan noted that Toronto cannibalized its own players – especially if they were losing.

And, while this team has been one of the great regular-season teams in the NHL for the past several seasons, they are indeed losing in the postseason. And, that’s all that matters to many fans.

Where Does Auston Matthews Rank Among NHL Players?

In Toronto, no Maple Leafs player is immune to scrutiny, not even one as talented as Auston Matthews. Surprisingly, the Maple Leafs’ star center has been a polarizing figure in fans’ discussions for many seasons. He’s a good player, but some fans believe he’s soft, doesn’t show up during the postseason, or isn’t a good enough leader.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Is Matthews the second-best player in the league? There are many debates about that topic, but few fans believe Matthews is better than Connor McDavid. No argument from me that McDavid should hold the title of the NHL’s best player. During discussions at the end of posts, he also seems to emerge as the consensus pick for Maple Leafs’ fans, as well.

Yet, as it should be – if only because he’s our guy – there’s a loyal contingent of Matthews supporters who argue that he deserves consideration as an elite player. After all, Matthews plays a well-rounded game and has elite skills, both on offense, but also defensively. In any Rocket Richard Trophy competition, few would argue that Matthews won’t be in the hunt.

Yet, he brings more to the game than just scoring prowess. He’s a good player; and, more to the point in Toronto, he’s our good player.

Matthews Is the Maple Leafs’ Linchpin

For the Maple Leafs, Matthews is the unquestionable fulcrum. Like him or not, he’s the player this team’s fortunes heavily rely on. One would have to be foolish not to believe Matthews plays the pivotal role in determining the team’s success. He is the central figure in the team’s quest for victory. Regardless of how it ends, he’s the hero of the Maple Leafs’ story.

Matthews is in the spotlight. His performance is critiqued more than any other player’s. When the postseason comes, the spotlight on Matthews intensifies further.

Some fans are quick to argue that Matthews can’t replicate that same level of performance in the postseason. He hasn’t dominated the playoffs in the same way he’s dominated in the 82 games leading up to them. Then, questions arise about whether he truly belongs among the NHL’s elite when the stakes are at their highest.

Why Matthews is the Center of the Team This Season

Maple Leafs’ success really depends on Matthews’ season. How well the team does in 2023-24 hinges on Matthews’ performance for several reasons.

Reason One: Matthews Will Lead Offensively, Or the Team Won’t Win

Matthews’ offensive production will lead the team; if not, it will be tough for the Maple Leafs to win. He is one of the NHL’s most potent scorers. His ability to find the back of the net has been and will continue to be the key to the team’s offensive strategy.

If he maintains or elevates his scoring pace, it would significantly bolster the team’s offensive firepower. If he falters, expect the team to falter as well.

Reason Two: Matthews Is the Team’s Leader

Because he’s the team’s star player and because of his personality, Matthews has assumed the key leadership role on the team. His demeanor, work ethic, and performance set the tone for the entire team. Insofar as Matthews steps up as a leader both on and off the ice, he will profoundly shape his team’s confidence and overall performance.

Reason Three: Matthews Is Amping Up His Defense

When your best player is your best scorer, that’s great. However, when your best player is also your best 200-foot player, that’s winning hockey. Matthews’ game is growing. He isn’t solely an offensive powerhouse but responsibly carries out his defensive duties. Because he excels in this two-way role, he helps maintain team balance. His defensive excellence lightens the load and can inspire the rest of the team.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews’ defensive role is growing. He’s emerging as one of the team’s key defensive players. If you’re a Maple Leafs fan, you appreciate that Matthews assumes a critical role in the defensive zone. He’s become a solid two-way player, contributing to the team’s overall stability.

Reason Four: Matthews Must Lead the Team to Playoff Success

As Maple Leafs’ fans know too well, their team has grappled with playoff challenges recently. Perhaps it’s unfair that there’s so much focus on Matthews’ inability to deliver an elite performance during the postseason. However, that’s part of the deal as the team’s leader and highest-paid player.

If Matthews can guide the team deep into the playoffs and excel when it matters most, it would transform the course of the franchise. Suddenly, instead of being a team that doesn’t deliver when it counts, it would become known as one of the best eras in franchise history. It really wouldn’t take much to change the narrative.

Time for Matthews to Start Earning His Money

Again, the salary cap raises its ugly head. The fact is that Matthews’ contract represents a significant portion of the team’s entire salary cap. The moment his performance aligns with his contract’s value, he’ll validate both the organization’s financial investment and the fans’ emotional investment.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Matthews represents the most significant allocation of funds on the entire team. He needs to come closer to being the team’s most efficient allocation of funds if the team is to become successful. Again, like him or not, an argument could be made that William Nylander is currently the team’s most efficient allocation of funds.

Matthews Is Not Just a Star, He’s the Fulcrum

In the area of physics, a fulcrum is a pivot around which a mechanical device rotates or moves. It is the central point of support that allows a lever to move or balance. In essence, Matthews isn’t just a star player; he’s the fulcrum upon which the Maple Leafs’ fortunes turn.

His performance, leadership, and ability to elevate his game this season – both during the regular season AND during the postseason – will represent the pivotal factors in this team’s success in pursuing a Stanley Cup.

The fact is that not all Toronto fans like Matthews; however, he’s the leader we have. The team’s success or failure in 2023-24 will fall on his shoulders.