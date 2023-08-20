Maple Leafs News and Rumors: Bunting, Line Combos & Sundin

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take some time to share what I discovered about how fans feel about Michael Bunting. In short, in the discussion sections of recent posts, fans weighed in to share their thoughts about him. They have divided opinions and perspectives about his time with the team.

Second, I’ll share some speculation about what forward line combinations might be in place for the Maple Leafs’ opening game. The team should be able to ice a nice blend of forwards that includes skill, grit, and youthful potential. Third, I’ll follow some readers’ comments about who could replace one of the Maple Leafs greats from the past – Mats Sundin.

Item One: Maple Leafs Fans Are Divided on Michael Bunting

Over the past week, as I’ve been reading the comments of posts on The Hockey Writers (which I do regularly), I’ve been surprised at how much Maple Leafs’ fans did not like Bunting. I thought opinions about his play might be mixed; however, I thought he would have garnered a healthy measure of appreciation from a fanbase that I’ve learned liked blue-collar players who want to play for the hometown team and do so on bargain contracts. I was surprised that I was wrong.

Michael Bunting, former Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a post last week, I noted Bunting’s departure to the Carolina Hurricanes and expressed that I thought he should have been thanked by new Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Brad Treliving for his time with the team. Many fans thought differently. While the comments and discussions were diverse, it’s clear that Bunting’s time with the team left many with a negative impression.

Some fans pointed to Bunting’s actions during the playoffs as problematic and believed his departure from the team was a necessary move. They vocally believed his on-ice antics crossed a line. Some pointed to his disrespect towards referees, his coach Sheldon Keefe, and even to the team itself. They believed his actions played a role in his departure.

However, other fans held a more positive outlook on Bunting’s time with the team. They appreciated the energy he brought to the game, his scoring ability, and his potential as a player. For some, his departure was bittersweet, and they acknowledged his positives.

In the end, Bunting’s departure highlighted how passionate sports fans can be. Clearly, his time with the Maple Leafs sparked interest.

Item Two: Who Will Be the Maple Leafs Opening Game’s Forwards?

In a post earlier today, The Leafs Nation writer Michael Mazzei spent time projecting what players would be in the Maple Leafs starting lineup. It’s fun to speculate about a team’s lineup for the upcoming season, and his projections for the Maple Leafs’ forward lines are interesting (and as good as anyone’s for now).

Here’s a breakdown of who Mazzei projected (with my comments) to be on the team’s forward lines:

The Maple Leafs First Line: Tyler Bertuzzi – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

This projection of the team’s top line places Tyler Bertuzzi as the left-winger alongside center Auston Matthews and right-winger Mitch Marner. It’s probably the easiest line to call right now. And, it has the potential to become a strong combination that will provide significant offensive firepower. The key, as Mazzei points out, is that Bertuzzi needs to stay healthy.

The Maple Leafs Second Line: Matthew Knies – John Tavares – William Nylander

His second line puts Matthew Knies on the left wing with center John Tavares and right-winger William Nylander. I’m expecting that Knies is fully recovered from his concussion. If so, he has the potential to be a valuable addition to this line. He was always on the ice it seemed when good things happened last season.

The Maple Leafs Third Line: Nick Robertson – Max Domi – Calle Jarnkrok

If Mazzei is correct, it would be a good thing for both the Maple Leafs and for Nick Robertson. It allows the two offensive threats – Robertson and Max Domi – to be sheltered a bit by Calle Jarnkrok’s solid 200-foot game. The threesome would give the team a third line that could provide more offense than any in the recent past. But it also offers a balance of skill and grit. It could become a productive and versatile unit.

The Maple Leafs Fourth Line: Sam Lafferty – David Kampf – Ryan Reaves

The fourth line of Sam Lafferty, David Kampf, and Ryan Reaves would be both a physical line and an energy line. However, it won’t be a scoring line. Kampf can pounce on mistakes; and, Lafferty is speedy enough to turn the line quickly toward offense when that happens.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, the line would be balanced more if some of the Marlies are able to make the jump. I’m thinking of Bobby McMann, who’s on the bubble because he isn’t waiver-exempt.

The extra forward in his projection is Pontus Holmberg. It’s a good call. I expect that Reaves will sit about as much as he will play. If that’s so, the fourth line will become a development line for some of the young Marlies. Of them, look for Holmberg to get his chance to shine.

Obviously, any line combination projections will change based on performance, strategies, and coaching decisions. But, this team seems to have a mix of skill, toughness, and potential. Call me crazy, but it could be an exciting team to watch as the upcoming season unfolds.

I know I’m eager to see how these combinations perform once the season begins. I’m especially excited about the young players and how they might fit into the mix.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Going back to the fans’ comments, a couple of readers believed that current players on the team would do well to have a better sense of the team’s legacy. Specifically, there was some commentary that certain players from the past – not just during the glory days of the team’s Stanley Cup victories of the 1960s, but including the more recent past since the turn of the century – could serve as good examples for the current Maple Leafs.

The comments made me think about where, for example, the Maple Leafs might find a player who could play as Mats Sundin played for the team. What players currently in the NHL would be closest to him in their styles of play and production?

(Vince Richard/The Hockey Writers)

As one reader said, this is a time of the year when there’s not a flurry of news emerging from the team. So, thanks for the suggestion. It gives me something to think about and research over the next week or so.

By the way, interestingly (to me), when I thought about who might play as Sundin played for the Maple Leafs, a couple of players popped up. One was Anze Kopitar, who probably just signed his last contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings about six weeks ago. Another was a player the team already had on its roster for a while last season – Ryan O’Reilly. He moved on to the Nashville Predators last month.

But perhaps more interesting is that the Maple Leafs currently have on its roster a player who resembles Sundin. That’s Matthews. Whether his legacy with the team will match Sundin’s remains to be decided. However, they are both big-body centers who are capable of scoring and playing a solid 200-foot game.

As I noted, I appreciate readers’ ideas. They constantly give me things to think about. Thanks.