Islanders Need Bolduc to Take Next Step in Development

The New York Islanders may not have a long list of defensemen in the pipeline, but Samuel Bolduc has the potential to make the big club for the 2023-24 season. Bolduc was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2019 NHL Draft. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Bolduc is a big strong defenseman who continues to develop.

The 22-year-old spent most of the last three seasons with the Islanders’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders.

Last season, Bolduc finally got his first taste of NHL action, playing in 17 regular-season games and two playoff games during the Islanders‘ first-round series loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Although the young blueliner struggled during his playoff stint, it was a valuable experience. Before his call-up, Bolduc had a strong season with Bridgeport, scoring 10 goals and 35 points in 56 games.

Related: Islanders’ Brock Nelson Evolving Into Elite Scorer

It will be key for Bolduc to continue building his confidence. In his stint with the Islanders last season, he was often unsure of himself, which led to poor turnovers in the defensive zone. Heading into the 2023-24 season, the lack of depth on the back end the Islanders have could benefit Bolduc as he should see more playing time. Although he will most likely not be in the top six for the team to start the season, he will most likely be the Islanders’ seventh defenseman this season.

Bolduc’s Journey to the NHL

The Quebec native played four seasons of junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Blainville-Brosiband Armada and the Sherbrooke Phoneix, scoring 94 points in 189 games before heading to Bridgeport. He signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Islanders on April 30, 2020.



Bolduc’s first season with Bridgeport was impressive, playing all 24 games, leading the team in scoring among defensemen, and he being named to the All-Star team. The next season, he suffered a brutal injury during training camp, which set back most of his entire season. He played catch-up for most of the entire season, but former Bridgeport coach Brent Thompson believed he was trending in the right direction.

Samuel Bolduc, New York Islanders, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“He’s taken strides in the right direction,” Thompson said. “I still think there’s more development that needs to happen: reading rushes, pace in general. But if you look at the big picture, he’s done a really nice job as far as improving his defensive game, box-outs, physical presence. He’s using his body more to his advantage right now.” (From ‘ Islanders prospect Samuel Bolduc taking strides in the right direction despite a trying 2nd pro season, The Athletic, 4/6/22)

Making the Islanders

Despite his struggles in the playoffs, Bolduc showed flashes of potential during his call-up to the Islanders during the 2022-23 season and could earn a spot out of training camp. Head coach Lane Lambert sees his potential. “I like his size, I like his reach, I like his poise with the puck,” Lambert said. “Certainly as we saw and witnessed, when he gets into people, the play gets pretty much ended there. There’s a lot there.” He sees the ice, he has vision and he made, again, a number of very good breakout plays tonight, he just has that ability to read through, he’s very poised.” (from “Samuel Bolduc’s first NHL goal propels Islanders in blowout win,” NY Post, 2/8/23). Management must feel the same as they inked him to a two-year contract extension this summer.

Going into the 2023-24 season, the team’s blue line is almost set with Noah Dobson, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Scott Mayfield, and Alexander Romanov. That leaves one open spot on the left side for either Bolduc or Sebastian Aho. Aho has the edge, considering he has more NHL experience and contributes offensively. Bolduc will likely start the season as the team’s seventh defenseman unless he has a strong training camp.

Related: Islanders 3 Most Expendable Players

Latest News & Highlights

However, he will have to prove he can be stronger on the puck and use his strong physical frame to his advantage to become a shut-down d-man. General manager Lou Lamoriello hadn’t made any defensemen acquisitions up until this point, so the path is there for Bolduc to earn the spot as the Islanders’ extra defenseman. If he wants to find a way to crack the lineup, he has to earn the trust of the coaching staff and play with more confidence.

The Islanders have high hopes for Bolduc developing into a top-four defenseman. With more seasoning, he should be able to develop into the type of player the team needs. He has all the tools to be successful with his size, skating ability, and he isn’t afraid to shoot the puck.