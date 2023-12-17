3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 7-0 Win Over Penguins

After a whacky 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Toronto Maple Leafs looked to get back in the win column on Dec. 16 against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. They certainly succeeded in their efforts, defeating the Penguins by a massive 7-0 final score. It was an outstanding night for the Maple Leafs, as they dominated. Let’s now discuss three main takeaways from the contest.

Jones’ Stellar Performance

With Joseph Woll out week-to-week with an ankle injury, it opened the door for Martin Jones to get an NHL call-up. In his first two appearances with the Blue and White following the call-up, Jones garnered wins against the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers. While he had solid performances in those two appearances, his game against the Penguins was clearly his best so far. The 33-year-old goaltender put together a 38-save shutout against a club that sports Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Erik Karlsson.

Jones looked extremely confident during this contest. He made a variety of saves on high-danger chances and continued to answer the bell each time he was tested. Although this game was a blowout, the Penguins’ offence was quite active, as they had 38 shots on goal. However, they just could not solve Jones, and he secured his 29th career shutout because of it.

Martin Jones, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Although there is certainly a concern with Woll being out, a performance like this from Jones lowers it a bit. The veteran goalie proved in this game that he is still an NHL-calibre goalie, and the hope is now that he keeps this kind of play up from here.

Bertuzzi Breaks the Ice

Heading into this contest against the Penguins, Tyler Bertuzzi had an eight-game pointless streak and just one point over his last 10 games. As a result, the 28-year-old winger was having quite the cold streak. However, he broke the ice big time in this game against the Penguins, as he had three assists.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 6-5 OT Loss to Blue Jackets

Latest News & Highlights

For Bertuzzi’s first assist, he set up Bobby McMann with a perfect pass in front, and the latter fired it home. Then, late in the second period, Bertuzzi made a spinning pass to Noah Gregor on the power play, and he found the back of the net. For his third helper, he also got the primary assist on William Nylander’s tally.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

This was the kind of performance that Bertuzzi needed. While he has a slow start to his tenure as a Maple Leaf, perhaps this game could be the spark he needs to produce like a top-six forward again.

Maple Leafs’ Offence Steps Up

While Bertuzzi put together a three-point night, several other Maple Leafs had big games, too. Max Domi was another big star for Toronto in this one, as he had a goal and two assists. Matthew Knies (who had a Gordie Howe hat-trick), Mitch Marner, and Nylander all posted two-point games. McMann, Gregor, and John Tavares also all contributed with a goal, while Pontus Holmberg, Jake McCabe, Morgan Rielly, Conor Timmins, and Nick Robertson each had an assist.

It is always a very good sign when so many players provide production for a team in a game. In general, the Maple Leafs’ offence has been on a real heater as of late, as they now have a ridiculous 19 goals over their last three games. Their team chemistry is starting to improve, and the goals are coming because of it.

Overall, this was an impressive win for the Maple Leafs. They have improved to a 16-6-6 record and trail the Boston Bruins by five points for the Atlantic Division lead. They will now look to keep this play up against the New York Rangers on Dec. 19.