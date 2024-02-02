Maples Leafs Need to Be Patient with Matthew Knies’ Development

Let’s play a game. Guess who Toronto Maples Leafs captain John Tavares is talking about. “You see his ability to make a play, soft hands, poised with the puck. Obviously we think very highly of him here.”

Is it potential 70-goal scorer Auston Matthews? Maybe recently signed William Nylander? Or perhaps three-time All-Star Mitch Marner? Here is an additional hint from Tavares’ quote: “He’s got tremendous potential.”

The answer is Matthew Knies, and Tavares echoed his confidence and praise for the rookie in the Maple Leafs’ most recent episode of Blueprint. The show provided a behind-the-scenes look at Knies’ journey with the team so far and provided insights that Maple Leafs fans should find both reassuring and encouraging. Namely, at only 21 years old, there is plenty of time for Knies to achieve that potential, and it looks like he is doing all he needs to get there.

Knies Is Still Young and Inexperienced

Perhaps it is his 6-foot-3, 217-pound frame that gives the illusion that Knies is much older than 21. Even though he has already played in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games, it is easy to forget that he was drafted in 2021 and did not debut until 2023. Even then, he only played in three regular season games before being thrust into playoff hockey. He did quite well for himself, notching one goal and three assists. However, that short taste of the NHL at the end of the 2022-23 season is not a true sense of what it is like being a full-time player. Knies is discovering that in his first full NHL season.

Knies only recently moved out of Tavares’ house and into his own place. “It still doesn’t really feel like home. I think that’s why I need to put up a little more pictures…more faces around here that remind me of home,” Knies said while giving a tour. He has never lived on his own before and clearly is adjusting to life in a new city. “I still have to put [the rink] in maps because I still don’t really know my way around the city.” These short comments remind us that transitioning to a full-time pro comes with more than adapting your on-ice game.

Of course, these novelties away from the rink are not the only stressors Knies faces. The pressure on him to mature and develop more quickly is palpable. In a city desperately seeking a Stanley Cup sooner rather than later, he finds himself in an odd position. His eight goals and nine assists in 45 games this season are respectable. He certainly contributes to the Maple Leafs, but it is not quite to the level everyone would like. The kid has barely had time to let his mattress topper expand before he has already been the subject of trade speculation.

Giving Knies the time and experience he needs to develop is crucial for the Maple Leafs to unlock his full potential. He has only played 48 regular season games in the NHL. Those seven games in the postseason must have been exhilarating. Heck, few can say their first NHL goal came in the playoffs. The postseason, however, is not the same teacher as an entire NHL season. He has room to mature and develop because that is what 21-year-old rookies do – they figure it out through trial and error. Knies is in the thick of that right now.

Commitment Off the Ice Will Pay Dividends

There is, of course, more to development than time passing and games played. How you train, work out, and approach the game off the ice are significant factors. Knies understands that.

Louis Rojas, the Maple Leafs’ head strength and conditioning coach, said, “He’s one of the most diligent athletes we have on the team right now. He comes in, he preps, he does his mobility, he lifts, he asks questions.” Rojas continued, “He’s doing what he needs to do to grow not only as a person but as an athlete as well.”

Rojas also notes that Tavares’ influence on Knies opened his eyes to what it takes to succeed in the NHL. How Tavares has rubbed off on Knies includes everything from eating “all organic” food to “proudly getting 9.5 hours of shut-eye every night” and using “blue light-blocking glasses…to improve sleep” (from ‘The Maple Leafs need Matthew Knies to grow up quickly and take on an important role,’ The Athletic, Jan. 24, 2024).

While those techniques surely make a difference, Knies paid attention to how a successful pro takes care of himself—an ability and sense of humility that not all rookies possess.

John Tavares has been instrumental in helping Knies adjust to life in the NHL (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Whether it be Maple Leafs’ captain Tavares, team trainer Rojas, or even head coach Sheldon Keefe, all echo the same sentiments: Knies is young; we are watching him grow; and he is dedicated to putting in the work to succeed. That is important insight and praise from people who are or are around NHL elites every day. Knies’ mature mentality should not be taken for granted, and his work ethic indicates that he is not close to his ceiling.

Fitting In With the Team Matters

Finally, Knies looks like he is enjoying himself, fitting in with his teammates, and happy to be a Maple Leaf (something that Cutter Gauthier reminded us matters to young players). “Everyone’s been super welcoming. It’s a pretty close group. So it wasn’t really hard to fit in that way. I think they all kind of took me under their wing,” Knies shared.

Knies’ participation in the Maple Leafs’ pregame warmup routine highlights this. Six or seven guys—including Marner, Nylander, and Morgan Rielly—gather around to play “sewerball.” In this soccer game, players must keep the ball in the air or else be eliminated. It is fast-paced, fun, and competitive. Knies can be seen smiling, laughing, playing rock-paper-scissors, and pushing his teammates around in an attempt to win.

Engagement matters. Acceptance matters as well. The Maple Leafs’ core players have been together for over six years now, longer if you do not count Tavares. It is not easy to come into an organization with such talent, history, and expectations. Those expectations weigh not only on the team as a whole but also on Knies individually. But he is not shying away from any of it. Instead, he is doing everything he can to make himself a staple in the Maple Leafs’ locker room.

Give Knies Time

Knies’ journey in less than a year has been eventful. He left the University of Minnesota, played three regular season games for the Maple Leafs, and then battled in seven playoff games. He moved into his own place, participated in his first NHL training camp, and logged 45 games in the first half of his rookie season—five more than his entire college season. That is a lot of change for anyone, let alone a 21-year-old.

“It’s been a challenge for me, but I’m always excited to get to the rink and just compete and try to get better. It’s been a fun year so far, and I’m just really excited to see what we can do in the second half,” said Knies.

Give the kid time. It will be worth it.