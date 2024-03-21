Max Pacioretty Rejected Deadline Day Trade to New York Rangers

The New York Rangers made a splash at the 2024 Trade Deadline with the acquisitions of Alex Wennberg, Jack Roslovic, and Chad Ruhwedel, who all fill different needs the club heading toward the postseason. While none of those players are big-name stars, there were recent reports the Rangers tried to bring some star power in to bolster their forward group.

Related: Rangers: Predicting Kaapo Kakko’s Next Contract

Max Pacioretty reportedly rejected a trade to the Rangers on deadline day, as he chose to stay with the Washington Capitals instead. When the Rangers learned they couldn’t acquire Pacioretty, they detoured and acquired Roslovic instead. While Roslovic has been a good fit so far, the Rangers lost out on a player in Pacioretty who brings veteran leadership, scoring, and strong defensive play.

Max Pacioretty, Washington Capitals (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Pacioretty is 35 years old and stands 6-foot-2, 216 pounds. He signed a one-year contract with the Capitals for the 2023-24 campaign and has played quite well despite battling injuries all season. Through 33 games with the Capitals, Pacioretty has scored three goals and added 14 assists for 17 points. He missed almost the entire 2022-23 season with a major Achilles injury, and only played five games, scoring three goals.

He was drafted in the first round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens at 22nd overall after a strong showing in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux City Musketeers. During his only season in the USHL, Pacioretty scored 21 goals and added 42 assists for 63 points through 60 games. In the 2007-08 season, Pacioretty played in the NCAA with the University of Michigan where he scored 15 goals and added 24 assists for 39 points through 37 games.

Capitals Making Wild-Card Push, Rangers Set up Nicely for Postseason

Pacioretty has been strong at both ends of the ice this season and continues to help The Capitals claw their way back into a playoff spot. At the time of this article, the club is one point out of the second Eastern Conference wild card spot behind the Tampa Bay Lightning with one game in hand. Pacioretty continues to be a key piece to their success and will have to continue playing consistently at both ends of the ice if their team hopes to qualify for the playoffs.

The Rangers’ new additions have been solid and should be able to help them make a strong push for a Stanley Cup this spring. Roslovic has played seven games since coming to the Big Apple and has one goal and three assists for four points. Ruhwedel has yet to check into the lineup since being traded, but Wennberg has been a fantastic addition at both ends of the ice. He has filled their need of a new bottom-six centreman and while he is strong defensively, his one goal and three assists since joining the Rangers is just a preview of what he should be able to do come the postseason.

Despite missing out on Pacioretty, the Rangers are set up nicely heading into the postseason. They made the right acquisitions to meet their needs and find themselves atop the Metropolitan Division; with 94 points, they have a real chance at finishing first in the entire league (they are currently trailing the Boston Bruins, who have 97 points, for first in the NHL.) They will seek finish the season strong, ride the momentum they build into the playoffs, and make a run for their first Stanley Cup since 1994 despite missing out on a strong addition like Pacioretty.