Meet the New Canucks: Ian Cole

The Vancouver Canucks shored up their blue line in free agency, signing defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year deal worth $3 million. This will be the 34-year-old’s eighth NHL organization, previously playing for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, and most recently, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Cole is a left-handed defenseman who plays a tough, rugged style of game. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Cole is not afraid to use his frame to knock players off the puck, tallying 117 hits last season. He often gets his body in shooting lanes to block shots, grinds in the corners to win puck battles, and excels at deflecting passes away using his stick. The Ann Arbor, Michigan-born defender should have a big role with not just the Canucks’ top four but also the penalty kill, too.

Cole’s 2022-23 Season

5-on-5 Performance

Cole had himself arguably the best season of his career in 2022-23. Last season, Tampa Bay’s defense at 5-on-5 was not performing to their usual elite standard, but Cole was not to blame for that. His 8.9 defensive even-strength goals above replacement (EVD) ranked first among all Lightning defensemen. The next closest? Hayden Fleury with 2.3. Cole’s 8.9 would have also ranked first for Vancouver, as well. Furthermore, he led Lightning defensemen in on-ice expected goals against per 60 minutes (xGA/60) with 2.37 and on-ice shot attempts against per 60 minutes (SA/60) with 50.85. Even more impressive, the veteran ranked in the 96th percentile in even-strength defensive wins above replacement (EV Defense) among all NHL players (from JFresh’s paid Patreon subscription service). Based on last year’s statistics, Cole should provide some much-needed stability to Vancouver’s blue line during 5-on-5 play.

Performance on the Penalty Kill

Cole was not as stellar on the penalty kill as he was at even strength last season. However, he was still pretty good. Referring back to JFresh’s paid Patreon subscription service, Cole ranked in the 87th percentile in killing penalties. In 211 minutes, Cole’s 6.87 expected goals against per 60 (xGA/60) was first among Lightning defensemen. It must be said that Tampa Bay’s penalty kill was not great by any means, finishing 15th in penalty kill percentage. However, the blame hardly falls on Cole again, given his statistics. The Canucks had the league’s worst penalty kill last season, so both the addition of Cole and Carson Soucy should help turn that around.

Cole’s Fit with the Canucks

Simply put, Cole will fit in every situation the Canucks need. He can play both on the left and right side, giving Vancouver some much-needed flexibility on that blue line. Pairing him with either Quinn Hughes or Filip Hronek makes the most sense, as he can sit back and stay at home while either Hughes or Hronek jumps in transition and use their offensive prowess. Given that Cole’s career-high in minutes-per-game is around 20, it will be interesting to see if Cole will see more ice time with his new team.

His presence will be even more felt on the penalty kill. As stated prior, the Canucks’ penalty kill in 2022-23 was a mess. Whether it was a coaching issue or a personnel issue, the facts are the facts, they were poor. Too many times an opposing player was left alone in front of the net, able to put rebounds away without any trouble. Inserting Cole – as well as Soucy – into the penalty kill unit should help Vancouver have at least a respectable penalty kill, something they have not had in recent years. This will also help Hughes stay off the ice on the penalty kill, allowing him to keep his legs fresh for 5-on-5 play and on the power play, two areas he excels in.

Cole was not the most flashy player available in free agency. What he is, however, is the sort of calming presence on the blue line that the Canucks need. In past years, Vancouver has been known to shell out money to players who do not fit their needs, but general manager Patrik Allvin and president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford played it safe by signing Cole; a move that should pay dividends in 2023-24.