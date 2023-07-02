Meet the New Canucks: Carson Soucy

The Vancouver Canucks made a splash in free agency, signing defenceman Carson Soucy to a three-year deal worth $9.75 million. The deal also includes a full no-trade clause for the first two seasons and a modified 12-team no-trade clause in the final year. This will be the 28-year-old’s third NHL organization, with previous time being spent with the Minnesota Wild and, most recently, the Seattle Kraken.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, Soucy is a left-shot defensive defenceman who isn’t afraid to play a physical game. The Viking, Alberta-born defender set a career-high last season with 143 hits and 96 blocked shots while helping the Kraken not only qualify for their first-ever postseason but also win their first-ever series, which came against the Colorado Avalanche. He is expected to play a big role for the Canucks, not just in the top four but also on the penalty kill over the next three seasons.

Soucy’s 2022-23 Season

Last season, Soucy helped Seattle become one of the best defensive teams at five-on-five in the league. He led all defencemen on the team with a shots against per 60 (SA/60) of 24.9 while also recording a 2.37 expected goals against per 60 (xGA/60), which ranked third among Kraken defenders. When comparing those numbers to the Canucks who played at least 15 games last season, he would rank first in SA/60 while being tied for first with Andrei Kuzemenko and Elias Pettersson in xGA/60. Based on last year’s statistics, he should be able to bring some stability to a defence corps that struggled all season.

Where Soucy will most likely have the biggest impact is turning around Vancouver’s penalty kill that finished dead last in 2022-23. In just over 133 minutes played, he finished the season with a 7.2 goals against per 60 (GA/60) and a 5.86 xGA/60 while shorthanded. Just like at five-on-five, compared to last year’s Canucks, he would be at the top of both categories among players who consistently played on the penalty kill. While his success did partially have to do with the structure Seattle deployed, it can not be overstated just how key he was to the Kraken’s shorthanded unit during the regular season and playoffs.

What makes Soucy so effective is that he is able to use his size to his advantage. He can win board battles and protects the net front well, clearing forwards and creating sightlines for his goaltenders. Overall, he plays a physical brand of hockey that should please head coach Rick Tocchet and help Vancouver become a more difficult team to play against next season.

Soucy’s Fit with the Canucks

While Soucy can play on the right side, the Canucks should play him on the left, as that is where he is strongest. Placing him beside Filip Hronek makes the most sense, as he can be an anchor while the former Detroit Red Wing jumps up in the transition game, looking to create offence. While this may mean playing more than 18 minutes a game, which he has never done up until this point of his career, he should be able to handle the extra minutes in Vancouver’s top four.

The other area is on the penalty kill, where he should be on the first pairing. This will not just be a boost to the team’s shorthanded units but also lower Quinn Hughes’ shorthanded ice time so he can be fresh at even strength and on the power play. Expect him to be partnered with new signing Ian Cole and for him to play on the right side while shorthanded.

While Soucy wasn’t the top defenceman available in free agency, he is exactly what the Canucks needed. He should help settle down the blue line and is a player the coaching staff can lean on late in games when Vancouver is trying to hold onto a lead. Overall, this is a good signing and one that should provide surplus value over the three-year term.