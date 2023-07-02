Rangers Get Great Value With Blake Wheeler Deal

The New York Rangers kicked off free agency by signing right winger Blake Wheeler to a one-year $800,000 deal. The Winnipeg Jets bought out the 36-year-old’s contract on June 30, after he spent 13 years with the organization. He has 912 career points in 1,118 games and he now fills a need for the Blueshirts at right wing on a team-friendly deal.

What Wheeler Brings to the Rangers

Wheeler is the Jets’ all-time leader in points with 812, and though he is no longer a star, he is still coming off a productive season. He finished the year with 16 goals and 39 assists while averaging 17:03 in ice time per game.

Though Wheeler is no longer as fast as he used to be, he is still an excellent playmaker with a good shot, and at 6-foot-5 he brings much-needed size to the Rangers. He was also productive on the power play with seven goals and eight assists on the man advantage last season.

Blake Wheeler had 55 points in 72 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Wheeler played fairly well in 2021-22 and finished with 17 goals and 39 assists in 72 games. After a strong start last season, with nine goals and 17 assists in his first 29 games, he suffered a ruptured testicle after getting hit with a shot during the Jets’ Dec. 15 game against the Nashville Predators. Despite remaining in the game, he missed the next few weeks. He did not play as well after returning and had eight goals and 22 assists in his next 43 games. However, he still finished the season with an impressive Corsi For percentage (CF%) of 58; his career CF% is 55.6.

The Jets struggled after getting off to a hot start but still made the playoffs. Wheeler played well in the team’s first-round matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. He had a goal and two assists in the team’s 5-1 victory in Game 1, and finished with six points in five games. He stepped up with key players Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele, and Josh Morrissey all missing postseason games but they were still eliminated in five games.

Wheeler’s Fit on the Rangers

The Rangers acquired star right-wingers Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane at the trade deadline last season but both are unrestricted free agents. The team does not have much cap room which makes it very difficult to re-sign either one of them. The only other reliable right-winger on the roster is Kaapo Kakko, so signing Wheeler made sense.

Though it is not ideal for Wheeler to be a top-six forward for the Rangers, they do not have many other options unless a prospect steps up for them. It would be great if he can play the way he did early last season, but that is a lot to ask of the 36-year-old. Another season with 15 goals and 50 points would certainly give New York a boost.

Wheeler could also help the Rangers on their second power-play unit. After former head coach Gerard Gallant relied heavily on the team’s first unit over the last two seasons, the second unit should get more ice time under newly hired head coach Peter Laviolette. The second unit struggled when they did get opportunities, often looking disjointed and the veteran winger’s vision and strength on the puck should help them this season.

For Wheeler and the Rangers Moving Forward

The Rangers do not have the cap space to make big free-agent splashes this offseason but getting Wheeler for just $800,000 this year is a great deal for the team. The signing is low risk but can pay off in a big way if the veteran winger stays healthy and plays to his potential. He may no longer be a star but he is capable of giving the team solid production while providing leadership.