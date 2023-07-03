Meet the New Kraken: Kailer Yamamoto

The Seattle Kraken added to their forward depth, signing Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. The Spokane, Washington-born winger spent his entire NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers before being traded and then bought out by the Detroit Red Wings this offseason. This will be a homecoming of sorts as the 24-year-old played his junior career with the Spokane Chiefs, who are located just four hours by car from Seattle.

Kailer Yamamoto, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Listed at 5-foot-8, 152 pounds, Yamamoto is a speedy winger who isn’t afraid to go to the net. He can play up and down the lineup while contributing to the power play and penalty kill. With Daniel Sprong and Morgan Geekie departing in free agency, he will be asked to fill the holes left behind by these two players.

Yamamoto’s 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 season was a complicated one for Yamamoto. He suffered a significant injury this season, that kept him out for a month and never really looked the same, even after he returned. While he did record 25 points which is decent production, all things considered, there are questions on how effective he will be moving forward and whether or not he will be able to play the same style of hockey in the future due to injury concerns.

Despite the injury, Yamamoto saw improvement in his five-on-five analytics last season compared to the 2021-22 campaign. His expected goals against per 60 (xGA/60) dropped to 2.65 while his expected goals for per 60 (xGF/60) rose to 2.94. He also saw a massive increase in takeaways per 60 from 1.38 to 2.99 while reducing his turnovers per 60 from 1.74 to 1.24. When his analytics are broken down, it shows that he is still an effective player that could have a bounce-back year in 2023-24.

The #SeaKraken have agreed to terms with forward Kailer Yamamoto on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/6ct4beDUqg — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) July 2, 2023

One thing that has always stuck out about Yamamoto is his ability to play with star players during his time with the Edmonton Oilers. Last season, he played the majority of his time with Leon Draisital and Evander Kane while also seeing time on Connor McDavid’s wing. Being able to keep up with this calibre of player demonstrates not just that he has plenty of skill but that he can adjust his game in order to be productive regardless of who his linemates are.

Yamamoto’s Fit with the Kraken

Based on Seattle’s current lineup, there is a good chance that Yamamoto starts on the fourth line. The Kraken have such a strong top-nine that it may be hard for him to be elevated up the lineup, especially are projected to have all nine forwards back next season. Expect him to start beside Shane Wright with Brandon Tanev on the other wing to start the season.

As for special teams, this is where he may see a reduction compared to last season. He is an option on the penalty kill but may not see a ton of ice time as the Kraken seem to be content with who their shorthanded units from last year. There is also a chance he sees time on the second unit power play, but that may be as a fill-in if injuries occur. While his special teams’ time may be limited overall, he still has the capacity to help both units when called upon.

Overall, this is a great signing for Seattle. They are bringing in a young player with plenty of upside on a cheap one-way contract. If it works out, they can sign him long-term, and if not, both parties go their separate ways at the end of the season without any issue. A strong-depth piece that should be able to help out in a multitude of ways, this deal could turn out to be one of the best of this year’s free agency class.