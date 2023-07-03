Predators News & Rumors: Trotz, Development Camp & More

The Nashville Predators have had a busy week. They had 11 picks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, selecting key pieces to the team’s future. General manager (GM) Barry Trotz followed that up by dishing out term and money when free agency opened on July 1, signing Luke Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly, and Gustav Nyquist to multi-year contracts, among others. However, some exciting news, a recent hire, the Predators’ development camp, and the official start of Trotz’s tenure as GM may have gone unnoticed while the hockey world was set ablaze during free agency.

Trotz is Officially the Predators’ General Manager

July 1, 2023, marked the start date of Trotz’s tenure as GM. Although, an asterisk is needed. Many recent press releases and general media statements from the Predators, whether it was Matt Duchene’s buyout, the Ryan Johansen trade, player re-signings, etc., all the talking came from Trotz. The title ‘incoming general manager’ was used frequently. Regardless of the title, his moves were intelligent and innovative and should bring hope to Preds fans.

Trotz spoke to the media on his first official day. He discussed some of the Predators’ signings, such as Schenn and Anthony Angello, and made statements regarding the team’s vision. The beginning of his new job is yielding promising results. Many fans already agree with his moves or at least understand the reasoning behind them. The Trotz era is now, so hop aboard and enjoy the ride.

Predators Bring in Mark Borowiecki as Pro Development Coach

The Predators have officially hired ex-Pred Mark Borowiecki as a pro-development coach. Borowiecki spent the last three seasons playing with the team. Multiple injuries prevented him from consistently playing in the lineup; however, his physical presence was felt when he did play. In 83 games with the Predators, he had five assists, a plus/minus of minus-11, and 201 penalty minutes. He retired in May, and now he will help develop the next generation of players.

Borowiecki has been a positive influence on and off the ice. He would help players during training sessions, support community causes such as ‘Hockey is for Everyone,’ and is an all-around good person. Having a mentor like him will help build a strong culture in Nashville, something Trotz has already started, considering the mass roster turnover this offseason. The relationship between the Predators and Borowiecki should be mutually beneficial and could lead to other management roles in the future.

Predators’ Development Camp is Underway

The Predators’ development camp runs from July 1 to 6. Ten of the 11 players drafted in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft will be in attendance. The camp will be open to the public for fans to catch their first glimpse at the organization’s prospects. Those curious can see what Matthew Wood and Tanner Molendyk, the Preds’ two recent first-round picks, will look like in yellow and blue.

Borowiecki is already making his presence known. He is at development camp, coaching, influencing, and developing the team’s youngest stars. Other prospects include Fedor Svechkov, Zachary L’Heureux, Luke Prokop, and Reid Schaefer. The future is bright, and the long list of notable names is a refreshing sight as the Predators continue to retool.

Trotz has a lot on his plate in the coming months. A flurry of free-agent signings brought new faces to the team. Development camp will help shine a light on some young players who may compete for roster spots this summer, and Borowiecki joining the Predators’ hockey operations department is a fantastic way to keep him close to the organization while giving him a role he can succeed in. A lot of change has come to the Predators, and more should be expected as the offseason continues.