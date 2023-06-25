Predators’ Johansen Trade Is Promising Start To Trotz Era

Incoming general manager (GM) Barry Trotz has begun leaving his mark immediately on the Nashville Predators since entering the organization. He announced the trade of veteran forward Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk. Galchenyuk, the former third-overall pick in the 2012 Draft, will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1.

The Predators retained 50 percent of Johansen’s contract in the trade, freeing up $4 million over each of the next two seasons. The move saves the Preds $8 million in total. With more cap space to work with this offseason, more moves are likely coming for the hosts of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Trade For The Predators & Avalanche

The Predators trading Johansen is a massive win for the franchise. Retaining 50 percent in any trade is typically not a positive sign; however, management’s ability to rid themselves of the albatross contract is an excellent sign for the beginning of the Trotz era in Nashville. Freeing this much cap space usually requires sweeteners to entice the other team, although the Avalanche needed a cheap, second-line center, so the Preds did not need to do any convincing.

At $4M Ryan Johansen is an okay bet for the Avalanche, but I'm not sure if he can still be a top six caliber player. pic.twitter.com/sZzbk7im6j — dom 📈 (@domluszczyszyn) June 24, 2023

The Avalanche are taking a gamble on Johansen. He is a year removed from his 26-goal, 63-point season during the 2021-22 campaign, his best scoring total since the 2018-19 season. This year, his season was cut short due to a lower-body injury suffered in February. The probability he rekindles his offensive game with the Avalanche is high. In a better-suited role with the right offensive weapons around him, he has the skill to eclipse the 60-point mark this upcoming season.

Galchenyuk is entering unrestricted free agency. The Predators have many young forwards looking to find jobs in the NHL, so re-signing him is not a likely scenario or a priority for Trotz and company. He played 11 games in the NHL this season, scoring no points in any of the contests. If the Preds re-sign Galchenyuk, he would be a useful bottom-six scoring option when injuries arise. Re-signed or not, the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation should not keep Predators’ fans up at night.

Predators Should Weaponize Cap Space

The asset the Predators gained in the Johansen trade is cap space. Cap space is king in the NHL – the Preds created an additional $4 million to their already ample space. Shipping off Johansen while retaining salary on his deal shows creativity from the Predators’ management, and this creativity will help guide the next moves in the busy summer ahead. The team can look to gather more draft capital and prospects by taking on bad contracts that teams are looking to offload or take a run at marquee names on the trading block, such as Alex DeBrincat.

For a re-tooling team, or as Trotz puts it, a ‘reset,’ gathering assets through acquiring bad contracts is the ideal route. In his introductory press conference in February, Trotz said, “We are resetting, we are collecting assets.” At the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft, many teams will be looking to trade down or trade draft picks outright to rid themselves of their own albatross contracts – the ideal time to collect assets and reset is now.

The Predators’ reset began at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Mikael Granlund, and other names are long gone from the organization, with Johansen just joining the list. The next challenge is gaining more draft capital and prospects. Tyler Myers and Matt Murray are two examples of contracts they could take on for a variety of assets. Bridgestone Arena will be waiting to erupt with applause and cheers on July 28; supplying fans with cap-dump-style trades will warrant cheering, despite the unglamorous style of the transaction.

The Johansen trade is a win-win for both the Predators and Avalanche. The Avalanche snag a cheap second-line center for practically nothing while the Predators put their reset into full gear. Since the announcement of Trotz entering the organization, almost everything management has done has benefited the team, from trades to their draft strategy. With the added cap space, they can look to weaponize it, preying on teams suffocating from bad contracts and poor money allocation.

The Predators have seven draft picks in the first three rounds of the 2023 NHL Draft. Trotz and his scouts will shape the future of the team with their selections, but any chance to acquire more, through contract dumps or not, should be explored.