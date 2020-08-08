Michael Krutil – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Michael Krutil

2019-20 Team: HC Sparta Praha

Date of Birth: June 03, 2002

Place of Birth: Praha, Czech Republic

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 187 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

As a big-bodied defenseman, it’s impossible to miss Michael Krutil while he’s on the ice. Unfortunately, due to injuries in recent years, he hasn’t been on the ice as often as he would have hoped. He played in less than 70 games combined over the last two seasons, reducing his potential to impress scouts.

When he is on the ice, Krutil has showcased why he should be a 2020 NHL Draft selection. He is a fluid, smart skater who understands how to use his size to influence the game.

This talent led him to be selected 24th overall by the Kelowna Rockets in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, meaning that he should be playing with the Rockets as soon as this season.

With the 24th-overall selection in the 2020 #CHLImportDraft, the @Kelowna_Rockets select 🇨🇿 defenceman Michael Krutil! pic.twitter.com/wyfYEmwleh — The WHL (@TheWHL) June 30, 2020

With the potential of playing big minutes for Kelowna next season, Krutil could further develop his game, perhaps adding in some offensive upside to his already strong defensive game. This will likely raise his draft stock, as a franchise knows he will be in a great position to grow his game with a strong CHL team.

Michael Krutil – NHL Draft Projection

Depending on who you ask, Krutil could be selected as early as the third round at the 2020 NHL Draft, or he may be one of those prospects who slips all the way down the board to round seven. There’s even the off-chance that he doesn’t get selected at all in his first year of eligibility, meaning that he would need to wait a year to hear his name called.

Given his size and intangibles, it seems unlikely that a team wouldn’t be willing to take a chance on him this year. However, with his injury history and missed games, Krutil likely won’t be selected until round-five or later.

Quotables

His passing is very good and he can get the puck out of the zone to forwards safely and with ease. He is also a player that likes to get physical and he can lay a good hit if he thinks it’s the correct decision to make in that situation. Samuel Tirpak – Dobberprospects.com

The Kelowna Rockets, with their first-round selection, 24th overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, have selected defenceman Michael Krutil. Krutil, 18, has been limited to 70 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. kelownarockets.com

…As well as Karel Klikorka (207) and Michael Krutil (208), whose stock could get a boost thanks to being selected by WHL Kelowna in the recent import draft. Those latter two could go a lot higher — closer to where I have Kubicek, in the top 150. Larry Fisher- THW.com

Strengths

Strong defensive play

Great skating ability

Makes those smart passes

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Little offensive upside

Recent injury struggles

NHL Potential

Anytime you have a big, physical defenseman with solid skating like Krutil, there are the building blocks of an NHL starter.

Michael Krutil je ready na první extraligový start! 👏 Ať se daří! #hcsparta pic.twitter.com/e9JwVH6vqk — HC Sparta Praha (@HCSpartaPraha) September 19, 2019

Even if he is unable to grow his offensive game, every team wants a responsible defensive-first defenseman in their prospect pool. Krutil could provide that role on the blue line in a few years after spending some time eating big minutes in the AHL.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Krutil’s perceived value is tied mostly to his eventual draft position. If he is selected earlier in the draft, say in the mid to late third-round, he will likely be expected to do more than he is capable of. Defensive-defensemen are not sexy picks, and Krutil likely won’t be producing on the scoresheet in a way that you would expect a third-rounder.

If Krutil is selected in the sixth or seventh round, then he could be a great pick. That would set expectations in line with the type of player he will likely be, and if he develops he could become a truly great value-add for the franchise that selects him.