Golden Knights Outshoot and Outwork Blues in Round Robin

Six days into the Stanley Cup tournament and things are starting to take shape. There has already been an elimination — enjoy your vacation, Rangers. Upsets are looming with favorites on the brink of elimination. I’m talking to you Oilers, Predators, and Penguins. And the teams that were first overall in both conferences at the break have laid eggs in the round-robin, meaning they won’t be within the top two seeds. Hey Bruins, what’s going on over there?

Over in the West Bubble in Edmonton, the round robin has come down to Saturday’s showdown: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche.

The Golden Knights matched the Av’s at 2-0 with a complete domination of the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, 6-4. Yes, I know, the score does not indicate domination, but follow along as I give you the three takeaways that show you just how lopsided the game was.

1. Complete Statistical Domination

Normally when you see a 6-4 score, domination is not the word that comes to mind. This, however, is an exception to that rule. What the graphic below doesn’t show is that the Golden Knights held the Blues without a shot for the first 16:05 of the third period, and to one shot until St. Louis pulled Jordan Binnington with about three minutes to play. If you are a regular reader of my columns you know I am not inclined to fill the page with a bunch of stats that I don’t believe most of you want to read. The five stats below tell the story.

2. Secondary Scoring

One of the only concerns for the Golden Knights going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs was going to be secondary scoring. There is no denying the quality of their top two lines. Beyond that, where were the points going to come from?

Last night’s version of the third line featured Nick Cousins, Nic Roy, and Alex Tuch. Last night they combined for two goals (Tuch) and three assists along with seven shots on goal.

Vegas Golden Knights Alex Tuch (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

To top off the secondary-scoring parade, rookie defenseman Zach Whitecloud netted the first goal of his NHL career and first playoff goal, tying the score at four early in the third period.

Whitecloud has proven to the coaching staff that he is very responsible in the defensive zone. While he isn’t expected to have much offensive upside, with coach Pete DeBoer’s new system of activating the defense on the rush, there will be a lot more opportunities for offensive contribution from all the Golden Knights defensemen.

3. Resiliency

For the third time this season against the Blues, the Golden Knights fell behind by two goals. And for the third time this season, the Golden Knights came back to win. Two wins were in overtime, 5-4 on a goal by Chandler Stephenson on Jan. 4, and 6-5 on a goal by Jonathan Marchessault on Feb. 13. Last night they did not need overtime, as Mark Stone led the Golden Knights in a dominant third period that had them scoring three times to erase a 4-3 St. Louis lead.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

In both games of the round robin, the Golden Knights have overcome two-goal deficits for wins. They have outscored their opponents the Dallas Stars and St. Louis 7-0 in the third period. One last stat of interest, neither Dallas nor St. Louis had lost in regulation leading after two periods.

While these games technically don’t mean anything (other than seeding), it is crystal clear that the Golden Knights are 100% prepared and focused to make a deep Stanley Cup run. With a win over the Avalanche on Saturday, the Golden Knights will secure the number one seed in the Western Conference, something they have said they coveted from the minute the round robin format was announced.