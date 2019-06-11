Michal Teplý – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Michal Teplý

2018-19 Team: HC Bílí Tygři Liberec/HC Benatky nad Jizerou

Date of Birth: May 27, 2001

Place of Birth: Havlickuv, Czech Republic

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 187 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

Michal Teplý is the top-ranked prospect coming out of the Czech Republic for this year’s draft. He’s a big, goal-scoring winger with raw talent that is worth the gamble from an NHL team. If a team is willing to be patient with him, he could end up being a steal in the draft.

Playing in the Czech2 most of the season, Teplý had four goals and 10 points in 23 games. He also played 15 games in the top-tier Czech league, collecting two assists. While those numbers don’t exactly inspire confidence, keep in mind that he’s an 18-year-old getting his first taste of men’s hockey. The fact that he’s playing in the top-two levels is a good sign.

Michal Teply of Billi Tygri Liberec (Jiri Princ/Billi Tygri Liberec)

Teplý is also a regular on the Czech national team, where he’s become a leader for the young group. Playing in 81 International-Jr. games, Teplý has 30 goals and 71 points. This season, he suited up for the Hlinka Gretzky Memorial Cup where he had a goal and four points in four games. He also played in the IIHF World U18 Hockey Championship, collecting three assists in five games.

Teplý has a great deal of talent, from his playmaking to his creativeness on the ice, to his great release of the puck. Like many prospects, there’s also a lot that needs work. His biggest drawback is his compete level, as he sometimes seems to give up on pucks or not skate as hard as he could. Still, teams will bet on the positives and work to mold the winger into a top-six forward.

Other THW Draft Profiles:

Michal Teplý – NHL Draft Projection

There’s a lot to like about Teplý, although he doesn’t show a lot of high-end potential. That’s not to say it won’t come as he continues to develop. For where he’s at currently and how he projects, Teplý should go late in the second round but could crawl up to the middle of the round if a team is really sold on what he can bring to their organization.

Quotables

“Teplý could be described as poor man’s Patrik Laine – he’s a big goal-scoring winger with a right-handed shot, has a great selection of shots, has an amazing release, is capable of making plays, his skating looks a bit clumsy, he isn’t consistent from game to game, and his defensive game isn’t very good – but Teplý’s tools aren’t quite as high-end as Laine’s, so I’m not putting him in the same tier. But there are definitely similarities between the two, and those are hard to ignore.” – Jokke Nevalainen, DobberProspects

“I get the feeling we’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg with Teply, a 2019 draft prospect who could attract a lot of interest come June. The Czech left winger has a big frame and the smarts and skills to make an impact as he continues to grow his game. Looked impressive at the WJAC.” – Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News

“[Teply’s] a 6-foot-3 forward with very good vision. Teply can run a power play as a playmaker, as well as finish plays. He’s creative on entries and shows great patience waiting for plays to develop. However, he has a lot of warts. His game lacks speed and pace, he doesn’t attack the net or compete for pucks that hard, and he doesn’t always seem that engaged. You’re drafting him knowing he needs work, but the skill/size combination is NHL quality if he puts it all together.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic (from: “Pronman’s 2019 NHL Draft Board: Top 107 prospects” – The Athletic – May 21, 2019).

Strengths

Shot

Vision

Play-making skills

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Skating

Defensive game

Compete level



NHL Potential

Teplý has a lot of potential and if he continues to develop at his current trajectory, he has the tools to become a top-six forward in the NHL. At the very least, he should be a middle-six player.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8/10, Defence – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

Teplý is a regular on the national team for the Czech Republic. In the 2017-18 season, he helped the team to a bronze medal at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos