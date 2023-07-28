Minnesota Wild Roundtable: Offseason Edition 2023

The Minnesota Wild are in the middle of the “dog days” of summer with temperatures in the high 90s, and with the offseason still moving slowly along it’s time to talk about what’s happened so far this offseason. They have had quite a bit of player movement in terms of players signing with other teams due to cap restrictions but they have made a few signings of their own as well.

The Wild writing crew at The Hockey Writers has taken a look at the offseason and will answer your burning questions about what has happened thus far. Tyson McKay and Mariah Stark broke it all down and gave their thoughts on everything that’s taken place and will eventually take place like Filip Gustavsson’s eventual signing.

Other Than Matt Dumba, Who’s the Biggest Loss This Offseason?

Tyson: For me, it’s Gustav Nyquist. A fantastic pickup at the trade deadline for pennies on the dollar because of his injury, he walked into the Wild lineup and had 10 points in nine games between the end of the regular season and playoffs. While he is not going to maintain that pace over the course of a full season, he is a lock for 40-50 points every season and with his speed and hands, I would have loved to see how high he could get playing with Matt Boldy or even Marco Rossi. It hurts even more that he has gone to a divisional rival in the Nashville Predators.

Mariah: Obviously Matt Dumba is a huge loss but I think losing Ryan Reaves is going to make an impact as well. When he joined the team, I wasn’t sure how he would fit but he worked into the lineup almost seamlessly and it felt like he’d been part of the team for years, not just a week or two. He became one of those players you couldn’t imagine not on your team. His physicality beefed up the lineup but he was also smart about how he used it. When the playoffs came around, he knew hitting every single thing that moved wasn’t the answer, especially with how the referees were calling things.

Also, you can’t ignore Reaves’ impact when Kirill Kaprizov was injured. Of course, Boldy was the one who received the most attention with his goal-scoring, but Reaves found a way to make offensive contributions as well. He’s not a player known for scoring so when he finds a way to do so, it’s a bonus no matter what team he’s on.

Are You Happy With the Wild Playing It Smart and Quiet This Offseason?

Tyson: I am not sure that happy is the right word, I am content with their decision to maintain their current roster only because the alternative was a massive shakeup that would involve a lot of players moving in order to create cap space. This season will be interesting as there are a few roster spots that could become open with older players becoming unrestricted free agents and a lot of opportunities for prospects to step up and prove that they are ready to make the NHL a permanent gig.

Mariah: Everyone knows the Wild didn’t have much of a choice with their money situation and had a plan in place, but that doesn’t mean they stick to the plan. Some teams find ways to blow their money because it’s difficult to play it safe. I’m glad the Wild have general manager Bill Guerin who knows how to play it safe and smart plus he doesn’t make impulse decisions.

It does make for a boring offseason, but it also has fans paying closer attention to see what the team does manage to do. When there’s a big move planned, it’s hard to keep it a secret but when there are no moves planned, that’s where surprises tend to happen like the Wild bringing in Pat Maroon.

Going Back a Bit, What Are Your Thoughts on the 2023 Draft?

Tyson: At the time I was a little confused when they went with Charlie Stramel in the first round, but in hindsight, I am happy with the pick. The Wild’s prospect pool is deep, it is one of the best in the NHL, and they decided to take a swing on a player that was projected much higher at the start of last season than where he ended up. If Stramel returns to his previous projections then the Wild end up with a steal at 21st overall, and if he doesn’t they still have a fantastic depth of players. Getting Riley Heidt at 64th overall also helps considering I probably would have been okay with them taking him with their first-rounder.

Mariah: To be honest, I wasn’t sure what direction the Wild were going to go but I’m happy with the picks they made. I will say unlike some, I’m a big fan of their first-round pick Stramel. He’s a Minnesota native and currently plays at the University of Wisconsin, close enough for the Wild to keep an eye on his progress. He’s not a finesse player like Rossi but he’s a bigger body that can get the job done and hopefully have a strong offensive side as well. The Wild needed to get more depth in the center position and they did just that with Stramel and two more centers they picked later in the draft. They also added two defensemen to the mix plus a left-wing in all positions and it’ll be fun to see how these players progress.

What Are the Wild Still Missing?

Tyson: While the go-to answer here is a first-line center, I am going to go off the board a little and say consistent depth scoring. Last season the Wild were an extremely top-heavy team that relied too much on the top two lines and first power-play unit to produce a vast majority of their points. A total of 42 percent of their points came from just four players. If they are able to get some offense from their bottom six and possibly their defense it could go a long way in helping them push through to the next level.

Mariah: That’s a loaded question and typically I would say a strong first-line center but if Ryan Hartman or Joel Eriksson Ek can truly step up, that won’t be a problem. I think they’ve got good components in every area but the goaltending leaves me a bit skeptical. At times it feels like they’ve got everything they need in Gustavsson who’s a strong young goaltender that has a lot of potential to continue to improve. Plus, he has a Hall of Fame goalie in Marc-André Fleury backing him up with both experience and skill.

So, why do I feel something could be missing? Gustavsson has only one strong season under his belt and while I feel like he’s going to continue to improve, if any injury happens they’ll be relying on a 38-year-old goaltender. Fleury is still a great goaltender for his age but the key word there is age, and his days are starting to become numbered. If both he and Gustavsson get hurt at the same time, then they possibly have to bring up their soon-to-be 21-year-old goaltender of the future, Jesper Wallstedt. Another name I have faith in, but the more seasoning he gets in the American Hockey League the better. So, once the season starts we’ll see how it all shapes out.

What’s Your Favorite Move of the Offseason?

Tyson: It seems like forever ago, but before the Stanley Cup was even awarded, the Wild re-signed their trade deadline pick-up of Marcus Johansson to a two-year deal worth a total of $4 million. Considering the impact that the veteran playmaker had on a line with Boldy, I can only expect good things next season. While I don’t expect him to keep pace with the 18 points in 20 games he played with the Wild last season, I think there is a realistic chance he returns to being the 40-50 point guy he was earlier in his career (as long as he stays healthy).

Mariah: Normally I’d say the re-signing of Brandon Duhaime but since that was a near guarantee, I’d have to go with bringing in Maroon. I was rather shocked when it happened but the more I learn about him, the more I’m a fan. I think he’ll be that energy piece the Wild need in the absence of Dumba and Reaves. They’re going to need voices in that room and he seems like a good fit with this bunch and I’m excited to see what impact he has on the team.

Wild’s Season is Bright

The Wild may be strapped for cash but that hasn’t stopped them from doing everything possible to put themselves in a position to win. They’ve added some players and let some go but what they’ll really need to focus on is their mindset and having the confidence to do what needs to be done. Hopefully, they can figure that out and find success in 2023-24.