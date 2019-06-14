Moritz Seider – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Moritz Seider

2018-19 Team: Adler Mannheim

Date of Birth: April 6, 2001

Place of Birth: Zell (Mosel), Germany

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 208 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

When looking at defensemen in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Bowen Byram leads the way as the best available. After him, the rankings vary on nearly every list. The choices of Philip Broberg, Cam York, Victor Söderström, Ville Heinola, and Thomas Harley will be very interesting to watch come draft day. The one other potential number-two defender is Moritz Seider.

Seider has had an incredible draft-eligible year. Playing with Adler Mannheim in the German top-ranked DEL, the right-handed rearguard scored two goals and six points. That total is the second-most ever by a U18 defender in the league. Despite a shoulder injury that sidelined him, he seemed to only get better as the season went on and into the playoffs. He helped Adler Mannheim to a DEL Championship title, collecting five assists in 14 games while finishing plus-six. He was also named Rookie of the Year.

Moritz Seider of Adler Mannheim (courtesy Adler Mannheim)

Internationally, Seider stood out as well and raised his stock in every tournament. First playing in the 2019 U20 World Championship (D1A), the defenseman captained the German team and had a goal and seven points in six games, leading the team to a gold medal. He tied for second in the tournament for points and was named the Best Defenseman.

At the 2019 World Championship, Seider went in without much excitement. That was largely due to the fact that two other 2019 draft eligible prospects were also playing in the men’s tournament, Jack Hughes and Kappo Kakko. Being one of three draft-eligible prospects to play in the championship is impressive and Seider played well, scoring two goals and holding his own defensively.

Seider played a full season in a men’s league, and then looked comfortable at the World Championship. That’s experience that NHL should hold in high regard come draft day. Some scouts say that Seider may be a bit more raw in terms of skill right now compared to other prospects, but he has tremendous upside that will be hard to ignore.

He already has NHL size, he’s a great passer, a good skater, and can win battles along the boards. What might be most impressive is his defensive game. Seider seems to remain calm in all situations and make the right decision to get the puck out of his own end. Many defenders at this stage in their careers need to focus on their defending ability, and while there’s room to improve, the German prospect is starting at a very advanced stage.

#WC: RHD Moritz Seider (Ranked No. 18) slings one home in Germany's 3-1 win over Great Britain. Small payback for the cancellation of Seelowe. pic.twitter.com/r5C4ZyA28H — Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) May 11, 2019

Whether he’s the second defenseman taken at the draft or the seventh, Seider might be jumping to the NHL faster than most. He’s already got the experience against men, the recipe for winning and the skill to make the leap. He’ll likely play a season in junior (the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack hold his rights) or even in the AHL. He looks to be ahead of the curve for the development of a defenseman, and his selection on draft day should reflect that.

Moritz Seider – NHL Draft Projection

The first round looks to be riddled with defenders this year. Seider has the potential to be one of the first few defensemen taken off the board and should be taken in the top-15 on June 21. A first-round selection for Seider would be the first ever for a German-born defenseman.

Quotables

“Mobile right-shot defender with good instincts and a projectable frame. A little rough around the edges, but that doesn’t hide his massive upside. An athletic piece of clay just waiting to be moulded into a work of art.” – Cam Robinson, DobberProspects

“It is extremely rare to see a highly-touted draft-eligible player coming out of the DEL, but Seider is all that and more. The right-shot defender witnessed his stock steadily rise throughout the course of the season, and begin to skyrocket in the back half. This was due to his increased role on the Championship winning, Adler Manheim squad … He was also named the league’s rookie of the year. Seider completed his year on another high note, becoming one of the youngest defensemen to score a goal at the World Championships. The 17-year-old blends impressive physical tools with high processing speed and decision-making. This leads to consistent and accurate reads on both ends of the rink. His upside is tantalizing.” – Cam Robinson, DobberProspects

“At the IIHF U20 B pool … we saw the best of Seider. He was the best defenseman in the tournament as a double underage player. He’s got great athletic tools as a 6-foot-4 defenseman who skates well. He uses his feet to join attacks often and can make plays at speed. Seider’s main criticism from scouts is his lack of standout puck skill and that he won’t be a true power play guy in the NHL. With that said, he has decent touch and makes plays. He moves the puck well, showing great poise and instincts. Defensively he’s a rock with his wingspan, feet and defensive acumen, and projects as a tough minutes player in the NHL. He is one of the best German prospects in recent memory.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic (From: “Pronman’s 2019 NHL Draft Board: Top 107 prospects” – The Athletic – May 21, 2019).

Strengths

Skating

Decision-making

Defensive awareness

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Puck skill

NHL Potential

Seider looks to be a very high-end talent in the draft. At this point in his young career, he looks like a top-two defenseman at the very least. He could even be that number one, defensive cornerstone that teams covet if he continues to take strides forward as he has.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7.5/10, Defence – 8.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Seider’s coming off of not one but two excellent seasons that saw him well-rewarded. Even the season prior in 2016-17, the defender was a DNL Champion with Jungadler Mannheim U19. In 2017-18, the team repeated as champions. Seider then made his second appearance in the U18 World Championship (D1A), where he had the most assists by a defenseman (three) and was voted Best Defender while the team won a silver medal. He also won a bronze at the U20 World Junior Championship (D1A).

In 2018-19, Seider’s success continued. He was a DEL Champion with Adler Mannheim while being voted Rookie of the Year, as well. On the international stage, he excelled at the U20 World Junior Championship (D1A) again. On top of winning a gold medal, he had the most points by a defender (seven), had the best plus/minus (plus-eight), was voted best player on his team and Best Defender in the tournament.

Interview/Profile Links

