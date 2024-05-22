Devils Hire Sheldon Keefe to Be Next Head Coach

The New Jersey Devils have moved on to their third head coach since the 2023-24 season began, but this change seems to be for good. The former bench boss for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sheldon Keefe, was hired by the Devils and reportedly given a four-year deal per Darren Dreger. Finally, they have their guy.

The New Jersey Devils have hired Sheldon Keefe as their head coach! pic.twitter.com/ddOGCKBee2 — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) May 22, 2024

Keefe made a name for himself in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies, winning a Calder Cup in 2018. He replaced Mike Babcock for the Maple Leafs’ NHL head coaching spot in 2019-20 and didn’t give it up until May 9, 2024. In five seasons with the Maple Leafs, he had a 212-97-40 record with minimal success in the postseason.

Toronto, a skilled team that has yet to find any true success in the playoffs, is very similar to the current rendition of the Devils in this way. Perhaps with a different group of players, Keefe can shine in this new opportunity. New Jersey has an incredibly young roster with skill throughout, which is something Keefe was able to maximize during the regular season with the Maple Leafs.

Keefe, just 43, is one of the younger minds hockey has to offer. There’s no doubt he has learned a lot from his time in Toronto, as he has evolved as a coach since he started. Battling through adversity along the way, he should be poised to coach the Devils to success.