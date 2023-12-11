NHL 2023-24 Power Rankings: Week 10

Consistent readers of THW’s Power Rankings articles know that I like to play with the format week to week. While I could put together a normal list of the NHL’s teams ranked from 1 to 32, I think Power Rankings are a place to have some fun with tier lists, creating a group of teams all in 23rd place, and discussing the NHL in terms of the wider world of sports (and economics).

This week, however, I’m going to keep it simple, and just do an old-fashioned Power Rankings. No tricks, no new formatting, just teams listed 1 to 32.

All this to say, the preamble is going to be short this week. If this were an MLB Rankings, I would have to dedicate this article to discuss how Shohei Ohtani signed a record deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but we don’t have any news this monumental in the NHL. So, let’s just get right to Week 10 of THW’s Power Rankings.

32-24: Losing Abounds At the Bottom

32. Seattle Kraken (Previously 30th)

31. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously 32nd)

30. Anaheim Ducks (Previously 29th)

29. San Jose Sharks (Previously 31st)

28. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously 27th)

27. Minnesota Wild (Previously 28th)

26. Buffalo Sabres (Previously 26th)

25. Montreal Canadiens (Previously 25th)

24. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously 23rd)

Well, it’s time to introduce the Penguins to the bottom of the Rankings. As a team that entered the season with expectations of a Stanley Cup (not just reaching the postseason), they have been a massive disappointment so far. While it looks like all of the pieces are there for success, they simply haven’t come together in a meaningful way, and it’s possible their investment in aging stars wasn’t the right choice. Now, I’m still not ready to write them off entirely, but it’s getting close given how much they are struggling.

On the positive side of the spectrum, look at the Sharks, who pulled off two gutsy wins this week on the back of Tomas Hertl’s five goals. After a terrible start, San Jose has played .500 hockey since that is far from perfect but shows that love and spirit that was missing at the start of the season. I’m not expecting them to make the playoffs, of course, but there’s at least something here worth watching.

Elsewhere at the bottom of the standings, I don’t have a lot of opinions. The Kraken are back to expansion-team form, the Blackhawks and Ducks are both struggling to score and keep pucks out of their nets consistently, and the Wild have slowed down after firing their head coach and going on a winning streak. So, for the most part, I’m leaving this section of the Rankings the same as last week.

23-11: Where Winning and Losing Streaks Take Hold

23. St. Louis Blues (Previously 23rd)

22. Calgary Flames (Previously 23rd)

21. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously 23rd)

20. Ottawa Senators (Previously 23rd)

19. Washington Capitals (Previously 12th)

18. Edmonton Oilers (Previously 24th)

17. Nashville Predators (Previously 23rd)

16. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously 8th)

15. New Jersey Devils (Previously 23rd)

14. New York Islanders (Previously 15th)

13. Arizona Coyotes (Previously 17th)

12. Detroit Red Wings (Previously 13th)

11. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously 16th)

So the Oilers might be back. Between large gaps in their playing schedule, Edmonton put together a seven-game winning streak and are clawing their way back into the postseason picture. Their offense has been as potent as ever, but they are finally getting consistent goaltending from Stuart Skinner, who is shaking off a slow first quarter of the season. While they have a lot of ground to make up, I’m not going to bet against them being able to do so if they continue this winning streak.

It’s also worth noting that the Devils, were on a three-game winning streak of their own before they faced the Oilers on Sunday, are also playing great right now. New Jersey is another team that I had high hopes for at the start of the season before injury derailed them, but they are starting to get healthy and back on track again. With star players returning to the ice, they might be one of the more dangerous franchises in the league.

This week also comes with a correction. Throughout the first nine Rankings this season, I’ve been overrating the Hurricanes because I always believed they would figure it all out. They have the best defense in the league, after all, and are brimming with so much talent. However, they just haven’t lived up to their preseason billing. I gave them a lot of second chances, but after a four-game losing streak through Western Canada, I decided it was finally time to move them out of the contender’s section.

I also want to call out the Blues, as they really let me down. They had a big win against the Vegas Golden Knights to start the week and looked prime to win at least two of their next three games against favorable opponents. Instead, they lost three straight, and I’m contemplating dropping them to the bottom of the Rankings after those performances. They can stay for now, but if another bad week happens I’m knocking them down.

10-1: No Clear Favorite at the Top

10. Colorado Avalanche (Previously 6th)

9. Dallas Stars (Previously 5th)

8. Florida Panthers (Previously 9th)

7. Vancouver Canucks (Previously 11th)

6. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously 10th)

5. Winnipeg Jets (Previously 7th)

4. Boston Bruins (Previously 3rd)

3. Los Angeles Kings (Previously 2nd)

2. New York Rangers (Previously 1st)

1. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously 4th)

The Central Division was a bit disappointing this week. Both the Stars and Avalanche, whom I had as two of the top teams in the league, struggled to the tune of two wins in seven combined games played. While the Jets are breathing down the back of their necks for first place in the division, there really isn’t another contender among them, so I guess they can afford an off week occasionally.

Other than those three teams, I shifted around the top four of the Rankings, but you can ultimately put them in any order you like. I believe all of these teams are great, and a few losses or wins here and there won’t change that opinion. They still have a lot to prove, of course, but they’ve been a blast to watch so far this season.

Also, the Canucks and Maple Leafs just keep finding ways to win, despite my doubts about both franchises at time this season. I’m still not sure if either of these teams have the most complete rosters or are playoff ready, but they have the time to put it all together and continue adding to their core of prime, superstar talent.

Holiday Season Quickly Approaching for the NHL

As we all know the final three weeks of December tend to be a busy time of the year. Between the holiday season, travel, and for some the end of fiscal years, most will have an abnormal schedule in the coming days. So, things might be a bit wonky for the Rankings release schedule throughout the rest of the month. I am going to try and have this out every Monday like normal, but that will get more difficult as we move forward through New Years day.

So, I just wanted to say thank you to all my Power Rankings readers. I always enjoy putting this article together, as it is a nice break from the normal routine. Here’s to many more, and to a happy holiday season.