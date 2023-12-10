Oilers Can’t Afford to Overplay Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers and their second-year goaltender Stuart Skinner are currently on a good run. Winners of six games in a row, Skinner and the Oilers have clawed their way back into playoff contention in the Western Conference. Skinner has played well in all six games on the current streak, however, based on his performance in the Oilers’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 8, it looks like he might benefit from taking a break.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Not that Skinner played a bad game, but he didn’t seem as crisp or sharp with rebound control and thankfully his defence bailed him out a couple of times (which they’ve been doing a lot more of lately).

When Should Oilers Backup Goalie Calvin Pickard Start?

Looking ahead at the Oilers’ schedule in December, the next best opportunity for backup goalie Calvin Pickard to provide Skinner with a break might come on Tuesday, Dec 12 when they host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks are currently last in the NHL standings with 17 points in 25 games, and this game might provide the window for Oilers head coach, Kris Knoblauch, to go with Pickard. Either that or he starts him one game earlier when the Oilers host the New Jersey Devils in a 2 pm matinee game on Dec. 10. Whether it’s the Devils or the Blackhawks, you have to believe that Pickard will start one of those games and provide Skinner with some relief.

The Oilers close out December with a six-game road trip and one back-to-back set on Dec. 21 and 22 against the Devils and the New York Rangers. Even though they get a five-day holiday break, they can’t expect Skinner to play all the games.

What is the Oilers’ Plan for Their Goalies Going Forward?

There was a discussion this week that the Oilers were considering recalling Jack Campbell from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Bakersfield Condors. However, based on his recent performance against the Ontario Reign in a 6-4 Condors victory on Dec. 8, it might take a little while longer for Campbell to find his game and regain his form. Or maybe, based on his time down on the farm, Campbell’s time in Edmonton could be over?

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, down on the farm in Bakersfield, goaltender Olivier Rodrigue needs to play more games. Rodrigue has been trending up – posting a .912 save percentage (SV%) in 29 games with Bakersfield in the 2022-23 season, and so far in 2023-24 he has a .936 SV% in four appearances. Rodrigue is currently signed to a one-year contract at $775,000 and could be a viable choice to bring up to the big club in Edmonton based on performance and salary cap relief.

Oilers Need to Make a Move to Provide Skinner with Relief

Rumours have been circulating for weeks how the Oilers have been scouting different NHL teams in late November and early December. There were reports they were looking at Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins closely. There was even talk of San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier being in attendance at the Oilers home game against the Wild on Dec. 8, but would the Oilers really be interested in a goalie like the Sharks’ MacKenzie Blackwood? As the Oilers have climbed back up the standings, and are within striking distance of a playoff spot, they have to keep their positive momentum going. That’s why the right move, whether they trade for a goalie or give Campbell or Rodrigue a call-up, is so important right now. Pickard has been the solution as a backup for now, but is he the answer moving forward?

Can Philip Broberg’s Trade Request Give Oilers Leverage?

When news broke that the Oilers’ young defenceman Philip Broberg had requested a trade that got the wheels turning about the possibilities of what the Oilers will do going forward. Could they use him as the main trade bait, but request that Campbell and his $5 million contract be taken off the Oilers’ books as well? Moving Broberg and Campbell in a package could provide them with another forward and a cheaper goaltending alternative.

If there are no good trades to be had, could this be an opportunity for the Oilers to recall Rodrigue and send Pickard down? The franchise took a similar risk with two young goalies named Andy Moog and Grant Fuhr in the early 1980s and that didn’t turn out too bad. Could history repeat itself with Skinner and Rodigue? A maxed-out salary cap might force the Oilers into this kind of move. But only Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson, and general manager Ken Holland know the answer. One thing is evident, Skinner is going to need some rest. And he needs that rest sooner rather than later to avoid a repeat of last season where he looked tired in the Oilers’ second round playoff series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Stay Strong Andy Moog

In late November, it was revealed that former Oilers goaltender Moog was diagnosed with cancer. He is one of the greatest goaltenders to ever wear an Oilers jersey. He kick-started the Oilers dynasty with an out-of-this-world playoff performance against the heavily favoured Montreal Canadiens in 1981. They shocked the hockey world when he led them to a 3-0 sweep of the Canadiens in their first round playoff series. Moog would go on to be in net for the Oilers’ Stanley Cup-clinching game against the New York Islanders in 1984. After leaving Edmonton, he was one of the NHL’s best goaltenders and he remains an Oilers fan favourite. We wish him a full recovery and hope to see him at many future Oilers alumni events.