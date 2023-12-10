4 Takeaways From the Islanders’ 3-2 Win vs Kings

The Los Angeles Kings entered UBS Arena with an 11-0 record on the road, and through two periods of play, they proved why they were juggernauts on the road. They controlled the pace of play and built up a commanding 2-0 lead. Then came the third period, which has been one where the New York Islanders have played poorly throughout the season.

The Islanders found the back of the net 8:42 into the period to cut the lead in half and then scored again with under five minutes to go to force overtime. To cap things off, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored on the breakaway to give the Islanders a 3-2 victory and complete the comeback.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Dec. 9 win was a statement for an Islanders team that needed one. The comeback gives them a 12-7-7 record, and back-to-back wins have catapulted them into third place in the Metropolitan Division. When the Islanders needed goals, they found them late, and they came from the team’s best finisher.

Anders Lee’s Big Night

The Islanders captain knows where he makes his biggest impact on the ice. Anders Lee plays near the net and waits for the puck to find him. More often than not, his goals are found near the crease, in the face-off circles, and in the slot, a testament to his scoring instincts and willingness to play in the dirty areas.

Anders Lee, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His two goals against the Kings mirrored each other. Mike Reilly fired a shot on the net, and Lee collected the rebound to quickly put the puck into the back of the net. His second goal came off another rebound following a shot from the point where he quickly slipped the puck past goaltender Cam Talbot to tie up the game.

The two goals give Lee seven on the season, and after a slow start, he’s finally starting to find a rhythm. After moving to the Pageau-led line early on in the season and moving back to the top line, he’s rediscovered his role on the offense and that’s making a mark near the goal.

Sorokin’s Big Night

Ilya Sorokin has had plenty of rough starts in the net in a season where he was hoping to prove why he’s one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. While his save percentage (SV%) is .911, which is still one of the best in the league, he’s struggled to shut down opponents. He’s allowed five goals or more in four starts, including his most recent start against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 5, which resulted in an overtime loss.

Against the Kings, he put together one of his best performances of the season. Granted, it wasn’t a shutout, something Sorokin has two through 17 starts. That said, he blanked one of the best offenses in the league, one that averages 3.87 goals per game.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sorokin made 34 saves and, most notably, stopped all 12 shots he faced in the third period to allow the Islanders to force overtime. On top of that, he stopped multiple breakaways and quick scoring chances to keep the Islanders in the game. Sorokin has proved he can eliminate even the best offense in the league, and his performance against the Kings was once again a reminder of his capabilities in the net.

Islanders Power Play Struggles Nearly Cost Them

The hapless power play was a surprise. The Islanders have been above average on the power play this season, scoring 26.09 percent of opportunities, and it’s been a unit that has found great chemistry. Specifically, Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson have emerged as dynamic shooters, while Noah Dobson operates from the point, making the team potent on the man advantage.

Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

They failed to score in their four power play opportunities in the game and generated only five shots on the net. Against the Kings, one of the best teams in the NHL led by one of the top defenses, goals were hard to come by, and the Islanders needed to take advantage of their power plays. They didn’t, and it nearly cost them the game.

The Islanders have to dust off this rough night on the power play and bounce back stronger. They’ve proven throughout the season that they can beat opponents with their special teams and will have to do so to remain one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Pageau Calls Game

He hasn’t been a goal scorer this season, with his only other goal coming in a forgettable game for the Islanders, the Nov. 28 game where they led 4-2 against the New Jersey Devils only to lose 5-4 in regulation. Early on in the overtime, Pageau found the puck on the breakaway and didn’t look back, sliding the puck past Tablot to help the Islanders complete the comeback. Pageau was a non-factor throughout the game, but once overtime started, he stepped up and sealed the victory.

Other Takeaways From The Islanders Win

Robert Bortuzzo made his debut with the Islanders after he was acquired from the St. Louis Blues earlier in the week. He had an eventful night but proved what he’s going to bring to the unit after delivering a big hit in the first period. Sure, he won’t open up the offense, but he’ll add a veteran defense-first presence, something the team needs with Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and Sebastian Aho all out with injuries.

Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat were coming off a night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, where they combined for four goals and three assists, helping lead the team to a decisive 7-3 victory. They didn’t take over the game against the Kings but combined for two assists to help the Islanders mount the comeback.

What’s Next For The Islanders

The Islanders host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 11 in a matchup that will feature two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Maple Leafs have a 14-6-4 record, and after a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators, they have leaped into third place in the Atlantic Division, making them another tough opponent for the Islanders in this homestand.

The six-game homestand has been a successful one for the Islanders as they have gone 2-0-1 halfway through. However, they need to finish the stretch strong to remain one of the best teams in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference.