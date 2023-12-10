Ducks Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/10/23

The Anaheim Ducks (10-16-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) will be looking for their second win in December tonight (Dec. 10) as they host the Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2, third in the Central Division). After spending their last two games on the road, tonight’s game will be Anaheim’s only home game until Dec. 21.

Winnipeg is a well-rounded team, ranking in the top-10 in terms of goals scored and goals allowed per game. Both teams will be playing with some rest, as each team hasn’t had a game since Thursday. Even with the extra time between games, the Ducks will have to ice a lineup without several of their young stars.

Ducks Losing War of Attrition

After losing Mason McTavish during their Dec. 2 win against the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim’s depth is being tested. While we don’t know the severity of his upper-body injury, him not travelling with the team during their last two road games implies the team is exercising some caution with their 20-year-old center.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McTavish (third overall, 2021 Draft) joins Trevor Zegras (ninth overall, 2019 Draft) and Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall, 2020 Draft) as high-end draft picks currently on the sidelines nursing injuries. Zegras and Drysdale have been spotted at practice recently, but with no updated timetable on their return. Anaheim’s success in the future hinges on their young talent, so missing three of their last five top picks can lead to disastrous results. Beyond their top prospects, the Ducks have also had to deal with injuries to Brock McGinn, Alex Killorn, and Isac Lundestrom, with the latter still yet to appear in a game after suffering an Achilles’ injury in the offseason.

Scouting the Jets

The Jets have spent the last few seasons firmly entrenched in the middle class of the NHL. They’ve reached the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, but they’ve only advanced past the first round twice. With a few big names on expiring deals and the distinct possibility that the roster has plateaued under head coach Rick Bowness gave an air of uncertainty around the team this season. However, a lot of the mystery ended when Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele both signed big extensions on Oct. 9.

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Currently sitting third in the Central Division with a five-point cushion over the final wild card spot suggests they are a solid bet to make the postseason once again. As expected, they’re getting great goaltending out of Hellebuyck, who has posted a .914 save percentage and 9.52 goals saved above average. Their scoring, much like Anaheim’s, has been pretty top-heavy. Kyle Connor has 17 goals, tied for second in the NHL, while their next-leading goal scorer is Cole Perfetti with nine. Scheifele (27 points) and Connor (28 points) have maintained a point-per-game pace through their first 25 games. Defenseman Josh Morrissey is also proving last season’s breakout wasn’t a fluke, as his 22 points rank seventh among his position group.

Key to the Game: Controlling Winnipeg’s Top Line

Connor and Scheifele have been productive on the Jets’ top line, but their third linemate has been in flux. If it’s Nikolaj Ehlers, it will be his fifth game back on the top line. Previously, Alex Iafallo also saw some time on the top line. Assuming it’ll be Ehlers on top of the lineup, the trio of he, Connor, and Scheifele have recorded a 57.32 Corsi For percentage while playing 5-on-5, but their effectiveness has been limited to an on-ice shooting percentage under seven.

With an injury-decimated lineup, Anaheim won’t stand much of a chance in a high-scoring game. The Ducks will have to slow the game down and limit how much damage Winnipeg’s top line can do. As the home team, Anaheim will have the last choice to make substitutions, so this will be a good chance to see how first-year head coach Greg Cronin plays matchup against an elite scoring line.

Player to Watch: Adam Henrique

Adam Henrique has had a sluggish first quarter of the season. The 33-year-old is eighth on the team in scoring with 11 points. He’s on pace for his lowest goal total since the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. He’s always had a crafty shot, and his career shooting percentage of over 15% suggests it’s tough for goaltenders to read. However, his shooting percentage is down to 10% this season.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Even after the injury to McTavish, Henrique has been buried as the third or fourth-line center. Even with scoring-averse linemates like Jakob Silfverberg and Bo Groulx, he’s had the reputation of being one of Anaheim’s more reliable scorers since arriving in 2017.

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST and will be available locally on Bally Sports SoCal.

