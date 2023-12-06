Ducks News & Rumors: McTavish, WJC Hopefuls & Lyubushkin

The Anaheim Ducks snapped a seven-game losing skid in Saturday’s (Dec. 2) 4-3 shootout win over the Colorado Avalanche, but it cost the team the services of Mason McTavish, who has been a key contributor through the opening two months of the 2023-24 campaign. We will go over the latest on the Ducks’ growing injury list, some prospects who could represent their countries at the upcoming 2024 World Junior Championship, and the potential for an Ilya Lyubushkin trade in the latest edition of Ducks News and Rumors.

Ducks Lose Forwards McTavish and Jones

McTavish suffered an upper-body injury in the first period after taking a hit from Avalanche defender Josh Manson. He wasn’t able to return to the contest and missed Tuesday’s (Dec. 5) rematch in Colorado. McTavish didn’t accompany the team on the road, which likely means he won’t be in the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Dec. 7, either. If that ends up being the case, McTavish’s next chance to play will be when the Ducks return home to face the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, Dec. 10. However, an exact timetable for McTavish’s return has not been provided.

McTavish is a difficult player for the Ducks to replace. He ranks second on the club with 10 goals, 21 points, and 63 shots on net through 24 appearances. He is also tied with Frank Vatrano for the team lead with three game-winning goals. Additionally, McTavish is the best faceoff man on the squad, winning 192 of his 337 puck drops for a 57.0% success rate.

Ryan Strome shifted to center between Vatrano and Jakob Silfverberg in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Avalanche. The trio was largely unnoticeable in the contest, especially during even-strength situations. If McTavish’s injury lingers for a while, the Ducks’ lack of depth scoring could become a bigger problem than it already is, and it will put more pressure on the top line of Alex Killorn, Troy Terry, and Leo Carlsson to produce at 5-on-5.

Related: 4 Takeaways From Ducks’ 3-2 Loss to Avalanche

The bottom-six forward group of the Ducks was also dealt a blow in Monday’s defeat due to an injury to Max Jones. He sustained an upper-body injury after Logan O’Connor took exception to a hit Jones laid on Bowen Byram, who also left the game with an upper-body ailment. Jones may have been hurt in the collision with Byram or from the retaliation from O’Connor. The 25-year-old Jones has picked up three goals, three assists, 34 shots on target, and 45 hits over 22 outings this season. An update on his status was not given following the contest, so it’s unclear at this time if he will be available to play against the Blackhawks. If Jones is ruled out, Ross Johnston could re-enter the lineup.

Max Jones, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There is already enough uncertainty surrounding the lower-body injuries to Trevor Zegras, who hasn’t played since Nov. 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Jamie Drysdale, who hasn’t seen game action since Oct. 15 versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Zegras and Drysdale have been skating with injured teammate Isac Lundestrom, who is until January because of a torn Achilles. The timelines for Zegras and Drysdale to return are still largely a mystery due to the complicated nature of their recoveries.

Ducks’ World Junior Championship Hopefuls

The 2024 World Junior Championship from Gothenburg, Sweden is just around the corner! Teams have begun to release their preliminary rosters and some prospects of the Ducks are in the running for spots. Rodwin Dionicio, who was chosen in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, could play for Switzerland. The 19-year-old blueliner has 10 goals and 28 points in 24 games between the Windsor Spitfires and the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. 2023 second-round pick (59th overall) Carey Terrance was named to the preliminary roster of the United States. He has racked up 20 goals and 32 points over 26 matches for the OHL’s Erie Otters this campaign.

Latest News & Highlights

Tristan Luneau and Noah Warren were invited to Canada’s selection camp. Warren, who was a second-round choice (42nd overall) in 2022, has chipped in two goals and two assists in 19 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League outings for the Victoriaville Tigres in 2023-24. Luneau, who was taken in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 Draft, has split time this season between the Ducks and San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.

Lyubushkin Trade Speculation

Lyubushkin’s name has surfaced in trade speculation of late. A possible reunion with the Toronto Maple Leafs was talked about during a segment of TSN Hockey by insider Darren Dreger: “So, the names that I’ve identified would be of course, Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames. You’ve got Ilya Lyubushkin, formerly of the Toronto Maple Leafs, down in Anaheim. Sean Walker who’s under-the-radar, right? He’s a 5-foot-11, right-shot defenseman playing the Philadelphia Flyers. And then you’ve got … Andrew Peeke, who is with the Columbus Blue Jackets. His name has been out there for a long, long while. So there are options and I’m sure Treliving is considering at this point.”

Ilya Lyubushkin, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lyubushkin would fit the Maple Leafs’ need for a right-handed defender, but there may not be a fit there. From the Leafs’ perspective, bringing back Lyubushkin would be a questionable move. He didn’t exactly work out well for the team the last time around, especially during the playoffs when he averaged just 13:55 of ice time per game and was whistled for 18 penalty minutes in seven games. Their preference would likely be to obtain a rearguard, who is capable of soaking up playing time and being a more reliable defensive presence.

From the Ducks’ viewpoint, moving Lyubushkin makes a great deal of sense because he more than likely doesn’t fit into the team’s future plans. The 29-year-old blueliner is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2023-24 season. His rugged style should attract interest from other teams, and the Ducks can weaponize their cap space by retaining salary in the trade to get a better return. Dealing Lyubushkin would also open a roster spot on the back end for Olen Zellweger, Tyson Hinds, or Luneau. However, a move involving Lyubushkin may not come until closer to the March 8 trade deadline.

Ducks Could Eventually Become Open for Business

The Ducks have plenty of trade possibilities should the team decide to shift into sell mode. General manager Pat Verbeek has been active in the past when it comes to moving players. It wouldn’t come as a shock to see most, if not all, of the pending UFAs moved. That includes the likes of Lyubushkin, Silfverberg, Adam Henrique, and Sam Carrick.

Cam Fowler and John Gibson, who have both been mentioned in trade rumors for years, could have their names brought back up in trade talks again. The Ducks could also decide to sell high on Vatrano, who is signed through 2024-25 after he was involved in trade speculation last season. There haven’t been many rumors involving the majority of these players yet, but that will probably change in the coming months.