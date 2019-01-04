In today’s News & Notes, J.G. Pageau is set to make his season debut, Jamie Benn will miss the Dallas Stars game against the Washington Capitals and Thatcher Demko has been called up from the AHL.

Related: NHL News & Notes: Price, Eichel & More

Pageau to Make Season Debut

After missing the first 41 games of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, Pageau is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The 26-year-old was given a six-month recovery timeline back in September but recovered ahead of schedule.

Pageau scored 14 goals and 29 points in 78 games last season with the Senators. A very quick player known for his two-way play and penalty killing ability, Pageau should be a very big help for the Senators who are looking to prove naysayers wrong.

In his career, Pageau has scored 59 goals and 130 points. With just one season left on his contract with a team-friendly $3.1 million cap hit, he could also be an interesting name as the trade deadline approaches. Whether the Senators will want on from him to recoup assets or not isn’t clear but there would certainly be a demand for a player with Pageau’s skillset.

Benn to Miss a Game

The Stars will be without their captain when they take on the Capitals on Friday after Benn took a late hit from New Jersey Devils’ forward Miles Wood on Wednesday.

Though he was publicly criticized recently by the Stars’ owner, the 29-year-old is still on pace for over 30 goals and 60 points this season. While there’s certainly room for improvement, his shortcomings have been greatly exaggerated and the Stars will miss him as they take on the defending Stanley Cup Champions on Friday.

In his career, Benn has scored 271 goals and 628 points in 708 games and has been a revelation for the Stars who selected him with the 129th selection in 2007. There aren’t many fifth-round picks who make the NHL in general. Benn has not only made the NHL but he’s dominated it since making his debut in the 2009-10 season.

Demko Called up From AHL

After the Vancouver Canucks traded away goaltender Anders Nilsson to the Ottawa Senators as part of a multi-player deal, it was expected that the team would call up Demko at some point in the near future. Just a few days later and that became a reality as Demko was called up by the Canucks on Friday.

Demko was an early second-round pick by the Canucks in 2014 and has been a very solid goaltender throughout his career at Boston College as well as the Utica Comets.

In his one game in the NHL last season, Demko gave up four goals in a winning effort. Unfortunately, that’s given him an ugly 3.93 goals-against average and .867 save percentage. Still, every goalie, even the best, have had a bad game. Demko’s just happened to come in his debut despite earning the victory.

With his winning pedigree at every stop he’s made in his journey to the NHL, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him turn those stats around quickly as he earns starts.