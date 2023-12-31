NHL News & Rumors: Devils, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers aren’t going to rush into a goaltending trade despite their need to fill a hole. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils are reportedly having conversations about a Michael McLeod trade, while the Carolina Hurricanes have gotten interest in a Michael Bunting deal.

Maple Leafs Don’t See a Goalie Out There They Like

In the Saturday Headlines report, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided insights into the ongoing discussions surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs, offering a perspective that contrasts with prevailing narratives. Despite widespread speculation, Friedman indicated that the Leafs aren’t rushing to execute a goalie trade. They are aware that Ilya Samsonov has struggled, but they’ve seen things in practice that suggest he’s not completely lost.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Friedman also says the Leafs are hoping they can hold off until Joseph Woll is able to return healthy and take the starting job. Finally, Friedman highlighted the team’s cautious approach to addressing the situation because there isn’t a lot available on the market that the Leafs feel “makes them better.”

He noted the sellers in the market and shot down any rumors of Marc-Andre Fleury being someone they’ve kicked tires on. Friedman did say that Dennis Hildeby could get a call-up for one of the Maple Leafs’ games in California.

** Update: The Maple Leafs placed Samsonov on waivers Sunday.

Ilya Samsonov is on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 31, 2023

Oilers Not Ready to Move on a Goalie Yet Either

During the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast, Friedman said the Oilers are in a similar situation to the Maple Leafs in that they don’t see a goalie out there that they want to pursue. At least, there isn’t one out there they are willing to give up big assets for at this current time.

It sounds more like Edmonton is comfortable running with the combination of Stuart Skinner and Calving Pickard for the time being, with Olivier Rodrigue in the AHL and available if the team feels they are in need for a quick change.

Devils Taking Trade Calls on Michael McLeod?

According to a recent update from James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now, trade talks involving Michael McLeod, the New Jersey Devils’ 2016 first-round pick, are intensifying. A source has confirmed the escalating discussions to New Jersey Hockey Now with a focus on defense and goaltending for the team.

McLeod, acknowledged as one of the league’s top faceoff men, holds a crucial role in the Devils’ lineup. However, faced with a likely pay raise and him being at his highest trade value right now, the team’s financial constraints, and the imperative to shore up their defense and goaltending make trading McLeod a possibility.

Having impressed with increased goal-scoring contributions while playing an elevated role on the third line, McLeod’s low-cost, short-term contract makes him an enticing option for potential buyers seeking flexibility. Currently accounting for $1.4 million on the books and approaching restricted free agency, McLeod’s future isn’t entirely clear.

Michael Bunting Has Attracted Trade Interest

Friedman also noted that when the Carolina Hurricanes were trying to make a move for a goaltender and clear some cap space, Michael Bunting’s name camp up in trade conversations, Bunting was playing a bit lower in the lineup at the time and while he’s found some production since those conversations, it will be interesting to see if his name comes up again.

Bunting has a $4.5 million contract for the next three seasons (including this one). He has eight goals and 25 points in 36 games for the Hurricanes since joining them as a free agent this past summer.