Switzerland Overpowered By Czechia In Loss

The final preliminary game for both of these teams was a big one, with third place in Group B up for grabs, and both needed to put it all on the line, but only one came out with the win. Czechia was the far dominant opponent in this game from start to finish. They nearly saw things fall apart in the second period but found their way and bounced back to secure a 4-2 win, place third in Group B, and finish with a 2-0-1-1 record to end the preliminary round.

For the Swiss, disappointment is a word to use lightly regarding losses, but this one was rough. The Czechs outplayed them in all aspects of their game besides goaltending. Coming off a significant win against Norway that saw their offense click was important in this game against the large and physical Czech team, and they could only get a little done. It was a brutal first period filled with significant turnovers leading to high-danger scoring chances, and spending much time in their zone trailing 2-0. The second saw some life spark back into them, cleaning up some of their mistakes in the first and tying the game up with some relatively less-than-impressive goals. Though it all came crumbling down in the third, those defensive mistakes and lack of offense cost them the game.

Alessio Beglieri Can’t Do It All

Alessio Beglieri was a star for the Swiss in this game, keeping them in the game in any way he could with the lack of offense that his team was able to produce. During the game, Switzerland allowed two goals in the first half. They were counting on a solid performance from Beglieri in the second half, who was not responsible for the two goals against. Unfortunately, things started to fall apart towards the end of the game. However, the team’s lack of offensive output made it challenging for them to make a comeback. Beglieri faced 35 shots and only let in four in the loss; many included major turnovers that led to odd-man rushes or defensive breakdowns in their zone, some he could stop, some he couldn’t.

Beglieri was a standout performer in this tournament for the Swiss; many were shocked by his level of play and his ability to keep his team in games. After only seeing one game in the last tournament, he started three out of the four this year, finishing with a 1-2-0 record. Besides the losing record, it doesn’t affect his stats one bit; instead, it tells the other side of the story with this Swiss team. He finished the game with a .886 save percentage (SV%), putting him at a .905 SV% and a 2.36 goals-against average (GAA) in the preliminary round.

Offense Quieted By The Czechs

A 4-2 loss doesn’t tell the whole story unless you watched the game and looked at the summary sheet; this game was one-sided all the way through. Switzerland was outshot 35-19, with their highest shot period coming in the third when they lost their 2-2 tie. The first period saw them produce five shots on net, and the second saw them only shoot four on net, two going in. Czechia was all over the Swiss, stopping any potential rushes, breaking up plays offensively, and breaking up any pass that came their way. The Swiss had any plays they set up broken almost instantly by the Czechs’ physicality and defensive scheme, especially with their powerplay, and they couldn’t get one shot on goal in the two chances they had.

Rodwin Dionicio played a crucial role in today’s game, assisting on both Swiss goals despite only playing eight minutes per period. It’s no secret that the Swiss team heavily relies on him, especially since they need Lian Bischel on the point. Dionicio’s intelligent puck handling and exceptional skating skills make him the best defenseman on the Swiss team. Without him, they would have been in a much worse position.

Lack Of Care With The Puck

Besides the offense being limited with their chances and Beglieri doing all he could to keep them in the game, the turnovers were brutal for the Swiss in this game. Going into the game, head coach Marcel Jenni emphasized staying out of the box, which did help as they only committed two penalties, but he forgot to emphasize the importance of puck possession. Turnovers not only had Beglieri needing to stay on top of things but also helped the Czechs stay in the Swiss zone more than their own.

The Czechs’ physicality played a massive factor in their ability to break up plays and intercept poor passes, leading to many high-danger scoring chances. Matyas Sapovaliv for Czechia was a significant factor as he went 12-2 in faceoffs in the first 40 minutes while also using his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage to win puck battles and generate chances in front of the net. Besides the beginning and the end of the second period, which saw the Swiss play their best hockey, puck movement was nonexistent in the offensive zone.

Putting This Behind And Looking Forward

With this loss against Czechia, Switzerland will finish fourth in the group and will play the hosts from Sweden in the quarterfinal on Tuesday. Switzerland will need to be on their “A” game against Sweden, who have only conceded four goals this tournament, which came in their recent loss against Finland. The Swiss have not won a quarterfinal game since their 2-0 victory over Sweden in 2019, and have only won one medal in World Junior history, which was a bronze in Finland in 1998.

