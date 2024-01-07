NHL News & Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flames, Red Wings

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman has updated fans on what he knows about the William Nylander deal that is pending with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sam Gagner is back and ready to play for the Edmonton Oilers but he’s not being used. Why? Are the Calgary Flames and defenseman Noah Hanifin talking about a contract extension again? Finally, were the trade deadline talks between the Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane initiated by the team or the player?

Nylander To Sign 8-Year Deal Worth $11.5 Million Per Season

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Nylander’s extension — on that will pay him $11.5 million per season — could be done as early as this Monday. He notes that the Maple Leafs have been working hard to get this to the finish line and everyone is just waiting to get back from the California road trip to make it official.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman said the $11.5 number will strike obvious debate among the fan base, but the Leafs wanted the player for eight years. This was what it was going to take to get it done. He added the Leafs will sign the deal now and deal with the fallout of what it means for the rest of the roster later.

Oilers Not Changing Up Roster Despite Gagner Being Healthy

The downside of getting an injury and then healing up while the team is on a roll is that a potential roster spot could be lost for an NHL player. That is happening in Edmonton with Sam Gagner. He’s back from a concussion issue (he took a hit and then a high stick) and is ready to play, but the Oilers have rattled off seven-straight wins. He’s not being inserted back into the lineup while the team is rolling.

Gagner understands the situation and as a veteran, he knows his role is to be ready in the event that there are struggles or injuries. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that he’s not looking to change a winning formula, so Gagner will just have the remain ready.

Flames Back to Chatting with Hanifin About a New Deal

When asked about the latest rumblings coming out of Calgary, Friedman noted during the Saturday Headlines report that the Flames and Hanifin might have reengaged in contract talks. This comes after reports that team was more likely to trade him than retain him.

Friedman noted:

Well, I think the two of them are talking again. I don’t know where this is going to go Ron. But I don’t think it’s out of the possibility. I thought earlier in the year there was no way they’re gonna pick this back up again, and he wasn’t going to stay. I don’t think it’s out of the question, but I just wouldn’t want to put odds on it.”

Latest on Trade Talks Involving Patrick Kane

Despite reports that that the Red Wings had a conversation with Patrick Kane about possibly trading him at this season’s deadline when he was signed, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting this wasn’t something Kane was looking for during negotiations. While on the Power Play on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio, Pagnotta said Kane was looking for multi-year deal.

He noted:

But I think the mindset going in was was kind of a three year type of commitment, and then kind of explore from there. So I would be at least right now, a little surprise if that changes, at least from Kane’s perspective. He certainly knows he has options but those options were going to be similar to what he had last season as well. So I think from Detroit’s perspective, another team wait and see where they’re at.

The suggestion here is that the Red Wings are the ones that wanted the flexibility and options to move players for assets at the deadline. And, if they don’t keep Kane, their plan may have worked out because he’s playing well enough that he should fetch some kind of return. If the Red Wings decide to talk extension with Kane, they could end up moving pieces like Shayne Gostisbehere, or even David Perron.