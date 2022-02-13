NHL Roster Report: Jets, Wild & Bruins

Two suspensions were handed out earlier this week by the NHL Department of Player Safety. The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild will both be without the services of a key player over the next week. Also, players entering COVID protocols have seen a significant decrease over the last month, but the Winnipeg Jets had three players test positive recently. Here’s a quick rundown of these three teams’ rosters.

Winnipeg Jets

Transactions

Declan Chisholm assigned to Manitoba (AHL)

Pierre-Luc Dubois activated from COVID protocols

Neal Pionk activated from COVID protocols

Austin Poganski activated from COVID protocols

Logan Stanley (IR – upper-body) practiced in a regular jersey

David Gustafsson (IR – lower-body) practiced in a regular jersey

Nathan Beaulieu (IR – lower-body) practiced in a non-contact jersey

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Analysis

Pierre-Luc Dubois will be brought along slowly after not skating for over a week. He started out playing left wing on the third line Friday vs. the Dallas Stars but still played over 17 minutes. He’s averaging 18:46 of ice time for the season.

The demotion of Declan Chisholm to the minors should indicate that Logan Stanley will be activated from injured reserve shortly. Neal Pionk returned on Friday as well and played with Ville Heinola on the third pairing. Austin Poganski was a healthy scratch after returning from COVID protocols.

Minnesota Wild

Transactions

Matt Dumba activated from Injured Reserve

Mitchell Chaffee assigned to Iowa (AHL)

Kevin Czuczman assigned to Iowa (AHL)

Marcus Foligno suspended two games

Brandon Baddock acquired via trade with Montreal for Andrew Hammond

Nick Bjugstad (IR – upper-body) has begun skating, but there is still no timeline for his return.

Calen Addison (upper-body) was injured in a minor league game recently.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Analysis

Alex Goligoski (COVID), Jared Spurgeon (lower-body) and Jonas Brodin (COVID) have all missed time over the last month. Minnesota’s defense is finally completely healthy with the return of Matt Dumba. Jordie Benn will come out of the lineup after filling in admirably during his 25 games of action.

Marcus Foligno was suspended two games for kneeing Adam Lowry in the head at the conclusion of a fight. He will miss games vs. the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings.

Trading Andrew Hammond still leaves the Wild with three goalies under contract. Zane McIntyre would likely be the first goalie called up from the minors, as he is the only other goalie with any NHL experience. They also have Dereck Baribeau and Hunter Jones.

Brandon Baddock made his NHL debut earlier this season for Montreal but was placed in COVID protocol soon after and was eventually sent back to the minors before seeing more game action. Baddock and Hammond both have cap hits of $750,000.

Boston Bruins

Transactions

Brad Marchand suspended six games (currently being appealed)

Jack Ahcan recalled from Providence (AHL)

Jack Studnicka recalled from Providence (AHL)

Oskar Steen assigned to Providence (AHL)

Injury News

Patrice Bergeron (upper-body) could travel with team next week

Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) missed Saturday’s game

Tuukka Rask (hip) retired

Urho Vaakanainen (upper-body) has been skating on his own

Jakub Zboril (Knee-ACL) is out for the season

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Analysis

Brad Marchand was suspended six games after an altercation with Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. Marchand is eligible to return from his suspension on Feb. 24 vs. Seattle.

Patrice Bergeron has missed the last two games but could return sometime next week. With Bergeron and Marchand out of the lineup, Boston’s top line is now Taylor Hall, Erik Haula and David Pastrnak. Jack Studnicka was recalled and has been centering the third line. Jack Ahcan has been inserted into the lineup with Matt Grzelcyk’s injury.

Tuukka Rask’s comeback came to an abrupt end this week. The veteran called it a career recently after his recovery from hip surgery did not go as well as hoped. Rask played in 564 regular-season games, plus another 104 in the playoffs, all with the Boston Bruins. Jeremy Swayman will now resume his role with the Bruins after a short stint in the minors.

Looking Ahead

The schedule is about the heat up for most teams due to the COVID outbreaks in December and January which resulted in dozens of games being postponed. The Jets are in the midst of a six games-in-nine days stretch. Teams will need to find ways to stay healthy and rested during the second half of the season.

