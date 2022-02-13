NHL Roster Report: Jets, Wild & Bruins

Two suspensions were handed out earlier this week by the NHL Department of Player Safety. The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild will both be without the services of a key player over the next week. Also, players entering COVID protocols have seen a significant decrease over the last month, but the Winnipeg Jets had three players test positive recently. Here’s a quick rundown of these three teams’ rosters.
Winnipeg Jets
Transactions
- Declan Chisholm assigned to Manitoba (AHL)
- Pierre-Luc Dubois activated from COVID protocols
- Neal Pionk activated from COVID protocols
- Austin Poganski activated from COVID protocols
Injury Updates
- Logan Stanley (IR – upper-body) practiced in a regular jersey
- David Gustafsson (IR – lower-body) practiced in a regular jersey
- Nathan Beaulieu (IR – lower-body) practiced in a non-contact jersey
Analysis
Pierre-Luc Dubois will be brought along slowly after not skating for over a week. He started out playing left wing on the third line Friday vs. the Dallas Stars but still played over 17 minutes. He’s averaging 18:46 of ice time for the season.
The demotion of Declan Chisholm to the minors should indicate that Logan Stanley will be activated from injured reserve shortly. Neal Pionk returned on Friday as well and played with Ville Heinola on the third pairing. Austin Poganski was a healthy scratch after returning from COVID protocols.
Minnesota Wild
Transactions
- Matt Dumba activated from Injured Reserve
- Mitchell Chaffee assigned to Iowa (AHL)
- Kevin Czuczman assigned to Iowa (AHL)
- Marcus Foligno suspended two games
- Brandon Baddock acquired via trade with Montreal for Andrew Hammond
Injury Updates
- Nick Bjugstad (IR – upper-body) has begun skating, but there is still no timeline for his return.
- Calen Addison (upper-body) was injured in a minor league game recently.
Analysis
Alex Goligoski (COVID), Jared Spurgeon (lower-body) and Jonas Brodin (COVID) have all missed time over the last month. Minnesota’s defense is finally completely healthy with the return of Matt Dumba. Jordie Benn will come out of the lineup after filling in admirably during his 25 games of action.
Marcus Foligno was suspended two games for kneeing Adam Lowry in the head at the conclusion of a fight. He will miss games vs. the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings.
Trading Andrew Hammond still leaves the Wild with three goalies under contract. Zane McIntyre would likely be the first goalie called up from the minors, as he is the only other goalie with any NHL experience. They also have Dereck Baribeau and Hunter Jones.
Brandon Baddock made his NHL debut earlier this season for Montreal but was placed in COVID protocol soon after and was eventually sent back to the minors before seeing more game action. Baddock and Hammond both have cap hits of $750,000.
Boston Bruins
Transactions
- Brad Marchand suspended six games (currently being appealed)
- Jack Ahcan recalled from Providence (AHL)
- Jack Studnicka recalled from Providence (AHL)
- Oskar Steen assigned to Providence (AHL)
Injury News
- Patrice Bergeron (upper-body) could travel with team next week
- Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) missed Saturday’s game
- Tuukka Rask (hip) retired
- Urho Vaakanainen (upper-body) has been skating on his own
- Jakub Zboril (Knee-ACL) is out for the season
Analysis
Brad Marchand was suspended six games after an altercation with Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. Marchand is eligible to return from his suspension on Feb. 24 vs. Seattle.
Patrice Bergeron has missed the last two games but could return sometime next week. With Bergeron and Marchand out of the lineup, Boston’s top line is now Taylor Hall, Erik Haula and David Pastrnak. Jack Studnicka was recalled and has been centering the third line. Jack Ahcan has been inserted into the lineup with Matt Grzelcyk’s injury.
Tuukka Rask’s comeback came to an abrupt end this week. The veteran called it a career recently after his recovery from hip surgery did not go as well as hoped. Rask played in 564 regular-season games, plus another 104 in the playoffs, all with the Boston Bruins. Jeremy Swayman will now resume his role with the Bruins after a short stint in the minors.
Looking Ahead
The schedule is about the heat up for most teams due to the COVID outbreaks in December and January which resulted in dozens of games being postponed. The Jets are in the midst of a six games-in-nine days stretch. Teams will need to find ways to stay healthy and rested during the second half of the season.
