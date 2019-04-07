In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is potentially good news on Connor McDavid’s injury, news on Jonathan Quick out of LA and joel Quenneville landing in Florida.

McDavid’s Injury Not as Serious as Thought

While there’s little yet to go on with Connor McDavid’s nasty run into the goal post last night, it looks like the best news possible is coming out of Edmonton.

McDavid walks in, no crutches. pic.twitter.com/el2TvKuFtm — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) April 7, 2019

He walked in to the facility today with no crutches and this is after X-rays showed his leg was not broken.

Some people took to social media on Saturday night and somehow tried to connect the dots between his injury and his desire to stay in Edmonton. He said in response, “They pay me $100-million to play my game. I’d be a complete loser if I wasn’t frustrated (about this season). I want to be here. If I didn’t want to be here I wouldn’t sign an eight-year deal.”

He has no intentions of ever asking to get out of his long-term deal with the Oilers.

LA Kings Will Not Bring Back Desjardins

According to Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Los Angeles Kings have informed head coach Willie Desjardins that he will not be brought back to the organization. Pagnotta also says that the team will look for a new head coach immediately. The Athletic’s Lisa Dillman confirmed the report, saying that Desjardins was informed of the team’s decision this morning.

Panthers to Announce Hiring of Joel Quenneville?

After letting go of their coach Sunday morning, it appears the Florida Panthers are already close to locking up a replacement. Multiple media scribes are reporting and among them Pierre LeBrun that sources confirm Florida has asked Chicago permission to talk to Joel Quenneville.

Joel Quenneville (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Before the myriad of Twitter updates started to roll in, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman set the stage by saying a potential deal between Quenneville and the Florida Panthers was much closer than anyone realized. “While it’s not a done deal, they are close.”

Following that, ESPN’s Greg Wyshinski writes that the Florida Panthers have offered Quenneville a multi-year contract in excess of $6 million per season, including bonuses.

The New York Post’s Brett Cyrgalis reports that the deal between Florida and Quenneville is done with an announcement coming tomorrow. He also adds that former New York Islanders general manager Garth Snow, is going to be hired by the Panthers as well.

It sounds as though the Panthers have already scheduled a press conference for Monday morning and that on the top list of new items will be announcing Quenneville as the new bench boss.

Latest on Jonathan Quick

Josh Cooper of The Athletic asks if Jonathan Quick will get traded this summer? He goes on to say, most signs point to yes but wonders where and how?

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Trading Quick presents challenges considering he has four more years at $5.8 million per season left on his deal. Los Angeles would have to eat a good portion of that deal to facilitate a move.

Cooper does suggest there are teams that might be interested including Carolina, Columbus, Edmonton, or even Philadelphia. But, Cooper also adds, Los Angeles may wait for the market to open up to see if more suitors become available.

Cooper writes:

Quick makes $5.8 million for the next four seasons and doesn’t have trade protection in his contract. A contending team could use him, but his fit on the Kings may make less sense. In our player poll, seven percent of respondents said they would want Quick starting for them in Game 7 of a Stanley Cup final. This ranked fourth among NHL netminders. source – ‘Examining Jonathan Quick trade scenarios and why a deal this summer makes sense’ -Josh Cooper – The Athletic – 04/05/2019

Jordan Weal on Oilers Radar?

Edmonton Oilers reporter Jim Matheson writes the Oilers may have interest in Jordan Weal.

The Oilers tried to acquire Weal at the trade deadline but were unsuccessful. Matheson says, he becomes a forward target that would be cheap to sign and not cost a lot of cap space. His speed would be an asset plus there is some finishing ability in those hands.