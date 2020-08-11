NHL Rumors: Jets, Maple Leafs, Wild, Oilers, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is an update on the severity of Mark Scheifele’s injury and how long he’ll be out of action. In Toronto, there is a lot of talk surrounding Mitch Marner and a possible trade. In Edmonton, the status of Tyler Ennis is updated, and in Minnesota, The Wild are looking to make big changes.

Wild Plans to Improve

General manager of the Minnesota Wild Bill Guerin told reporters, including Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press, that he has specific things he’ll be trying to improve for the team this offseason.

Minnesota Wild’s Devan Dubnyk (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Guerin said the goaltending was a disappointment and needs to be better. He said:

“If I have an opportunity to make it better, I will. I’m also confident if those guys come back that they’re gonna be battling for a spot, and we’ve got Kaapo Kahkonen pushing them. It just has to be better, flat-out. I can’t promise anybody a spot.”

He also said the team will try to address their need to land a No. 1 center. He explained:

Teams don’t trade number one centers. They just don’t. Usually, it’s got to be done in the free agent market or through the draft. It’s a position that I think this organization has needed for quite some time. We are going to try to address it.

Jets’ Scheifele Will Not Require Surgery

Winnipeg Jets’ forward Mark Sccheifele spoke with reporters including Murat Ates of The Athletic and admitted he initially thought he tore his Achilles tendon. If so, that would have included surgery and a six-month recovery.

Fortunately, Scheifele says he was “very, very lucky” and will not require surgery at all. In fact, he told Ates that he’s going to be “back to 100% in the near future.” This is great news for the Jets who struggled with Scheifele out of the line up during their series against the Calgary Flames.

Maple Leafs to Consider Mitch Marner Trade?

No doubt, general manager Kyle Dubas will have a lot to contemplate as he finds ways to improve his team for next season. Among the bigger decisions is whether or not to move one of his big four at forward. The most likely named over the past 24 hours has been Mitch Marner.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

During Monday’s Writers Bloc show on FAN590, Elliotte Freidman hinted that Marner could get moved to improve the blue line but also thinks Marner along wouldn’t be enough to grab the piece Toronto needs. He specifically said he doubts they can get a defenseman of Seth Jones’ caliber by dealing Marner alone, they need to include a pick.

Toronto Stars’ Dave Feschuk also wondered what Dubas has in store for the Leafs. He notes that fans and pundits are calling for a trade but wonders if Dubas could stubbornly stick to his plan.

Feschuk writes:

Or the Leafs should trade Mitch Marner, because he’s produced precisely one five-on-five point in his past 12 playoff contests, and because if general manager Kyle Dubas is going to do something about a defensive corps that’s clearly lacking, moving Marner’s $10.9-million (U.S.) cap hit would go some distance in providing the headroom to add quality blue-line help. source – ‘The Leafs might make the smart play and fix their defence. But first they have to admit the process failed’ – Dave Feschuk – The Star – 08/10/2020

Ennis Suffered Broken Leg

As more injury information gets revealed by the teams who are officially out of the running, in Edmonton, it has been revealed that forward Tyler Ennis suffered a broken leg.

Tyler Ennis, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal broke the news and it will be interesting to see if his injury affects his status as a UFA. The Oilers are said to be interested in re-signing Ennis for a contract under $1.5-million.

The Oilers early exit is also leading to speculation that the coiuld undergo changes, especially on the blue line where the Oilers were not good against the Blackhawks.