NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Bruins, Rangers, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Carolina Hurricanes signed defenseman Caleb Jones to a one-year contract. Does this signing make a trade more likely when it comes to one of the team’s other defensemen? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are reportedly keeping their goaltending tandem for this season, but come next summer, all bets are off. Will the New York Rangers try to bring back Patrick Kane or Vladimir Tarasenko at any point this coming season? Finally, are the Pittsburgh Penguins actually considering signing Jaromir Jagr to a one-year deal?

Are Hurricanes More Likely to Trade Pesce or Skjei Now?

Carolina Hurricanes’ GM Don Waddell faces a pivotal decision on Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei’s future. The recent signing of Caleb Jones has fueled speculation about a potential trade to bolster the team’s offense. Both Pesce and Skjei are set to be UFAs next July, making them prime candidates for a strategic move.

The Hurricanes’ defensive lineup has been reinforced with Dmitry Orlov, Tony DeAngelo, and Jones, allowing them the flexibility to explore trade options. While the duo might be dealt before the season or retained as “own rentals,” whatever Waddell decides to do will likely revolve around landing a scoring forward.

Meanwhile, Carolina Hockey Now’s Bryant Baucom writes that young forward Jack Drury’s trade request last season and underwhelming performance raises questions about his future within the Hurricanes organization.

Bruins Goaltending Duo Is Their Best Shot at Competing This Season

The Bruins’ decision to maintain their goalie tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman has drawn attention, especially amid player losses due to free agency and retirement. But, it doesn’t appear the Bruins will move either netminder, mainly because it’s the team’s one area of strength as every other position has taken a major hit this off-season.

What happens after this season is still very much up in the air. As NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss writes, the combined 2023-24 cap hits of Ullmark and Swayman total $8.475 million. Analysts speculate that as Swayman’s salary rises, it could prompt a strategic move because too much money will be tied up in goaltending.

Goss explains:

If Swayman continues on his current trajectory and becomes a consistent top 10 goalie, then it would make sense to trade Ullmark and free up $5 million of cap space that can be used to fortify another position. The Bruins badly need a top-six center to replace Bergeron (and maybe Krejci, too), and those players are typically very expensive.

He also suggests that trading Ullmark should also be easier next offseason when the cap is higher and he has only one more year left on his deal. He notes, “The Bruins don’t need to make any major goalie changes this year. The more difficult decisions likely will come next offseason, when the team must figure out another new contract for Swayman and determine whether Ullmark fits the long-term plan.”

Rangers Might Consider Kane and Tarasenko Later This Season

When asked in a mailbag segment if the Rangers would look at either Patrick Kane or Vladimir Tarasenko if the opportunity arose to add either to the roster during the 2023-24 season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic suggested not to rule it out.

Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He noted that the Rangers might not need Kane and he could toward Edmonton, Colorado, and possibly Buffalo vying for his favor based on cap flexibility and championship prospects. But, it did sound like there was an appetite from Kane to return to New York as a healthy NHL player.

Tarasenko might be the more likely of the two if he has a good season but the Ottawa Senators do not. Staple writes:

As for Tarasenko, I’m sure he would welcome a return and he was certainly effective for longer stretches than Kane this spring. I’d consider it if the Sens are still flailing as the season goes along. I bet the Rangers would too. source – ‘A Patrick Kane return, where Adam Fox ranks all-time and power play changes: Rangers mailbag, part 3’ – Arthur Staple – The Athletic – 08/10/2023

Penguins Are Not Signing Jagr

A sensational social media rumor has taken flight, suggesting that Kyle Dubas was set to ink a one-year, $1 million deal with the 51-year-old Jaromir Jagr for a triumphant return to the Penguins. This rumor, however, holds no basis in reality and was started by a Twitter account, likely to see how many fans passed it along.

While Jagr remains an active player, his hockey pursuits for the upcoming season will remain outside of the NHL. Reports indicate his commitment to yet another season with the Kladno Knights in Czechia, a team he not only plays for but also owns.