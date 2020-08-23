NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Rangers, Golden Knights and Fleury, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin updates the status of Brendan Gallagher and notes the forward was already injured before his run-in with Matt Niskanen. In Vegas, something is going on between the Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury and it appears (thanks to a post from his agent) there is unrest as far the veteran netminder goes. And, what are the New York Rangers going to have to do to fix their goaltending cap issues.

Fleury’s Agent Hints Goalie Unhappy

Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent Allan Walsh posted a ridiculously graphic photo on Saturday to social media that has a lot people asking what’s going on between the team and Fleury.

The photo depicts Fleury trying to make a save for the Golden Knights, but with a massive sword going through his back. On the sword the word DeBoer is written which seems to clearly hint that Fleury is being stabbed in the back by the coach and is upset about not getting in starts in net for the team.

There is a ton of speculation as to whether or not Fleury knew about the photo as most assume his agent wouldn’t have posted this without his client’s consent and the timing of the photo is incredibly awkward because the team is still in the thick of the playoffs. Robin Lehner is doing his best and is being heavily leaned on by the team and this, if nothing else, is a major distraction.

The photo was removed from Twitter at the request of Fleury on Sunday and the goalie said of his agent’s actions, “he’s just trying to defend me a bit.”

Marc-Andre Fleury said he asked agent Allan Walsh to take down the tweet with art of him being stabbed with a sword.



"He's just trying to protect me a bit," Fleury said. pic.twitter.com/r08xN7Eh1u — David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) August 23, 2020

What does this mean as far as Fleury’s future with the team go? He said in a media availability on Sunday:

“I’ve known these guys for a little while now. I just want to put this behind and move on. All I care about is winning and what’s best for the team and I think they know that.”

Fleury said he met with head coach Pete DeBoer and GM Kelly McCrimmon yesterday. “It was good to talk and see where we’re at. The bottom line is, we all want to win, and that’s why we’re here. I don’t like being a distraction for my team.”

Speculation is that this has to put Fleury in an awkward spot with the franchise who was likely thinking about offering an extension to Lehner this offseason. Considering Lehner has outplayed Fleury up until this point, the assumption is that he’ll be shopped in the trade market.

Gallagher Had Other Injuries

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin provided an update on Brendan Gallagher’s status, saying the forward underwent successful surgery in Toronto and is returning to his home in British Columbia today. But, the broken jaw wasn’t the only injury Gallagher was dealing with.

Bergevin also revealed that Gallagher had suffered a hip tear in Montreal’s qualifying round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. played through the injury and it was solely that broken jaw that kept him from playing in the Canadiens’ season finale.

Rangers Not Getting Offers for Georgiev

Rick Carpinello of The Athletic write that the New York Rangers are going to have to make a difficult decision in goal this offseason because it looks like buying out Henrik Lundqvust will be one of few available options to the team with a flat salary cap.

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

One of the problems is that teams are not making strong offers for Alexandre Georgiev. The market is not there.

Caprinello writes;

Expect the Rangers to save $3 million off Lundqvist’s $8.5 million with a buyout that will carry $5.5 million of dead cap space next season and another $1.5 million cap hit in 2021-22. source – ‘How the flat salary cap could affect the Rangers’ offseason’ – Rick Carpinello – The Athletic – 08/17/2020

While unlikely, there is also some talk that the Rangers would consider listening to offers for the first-overall pick and one has to wonder if any deal that could be made for that pick would have to include a goaltender to help alleviate some of the cap space issues.