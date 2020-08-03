NHL Rumors: Bruins, Rangers, Hurricanes, Canucks, Jets, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, it is all about the quick hits and news items as it pertains to a number of teams and game action from Saturday an Sunday in the NHL play-ins and seeding games.

There is news on the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Latest on Bruins’ Tuukka Rask

Deputy managing editor, for NHL.com, Adam Kimelman notes that Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy provided an update yesterday on goaltender Tuukka Rask. Rask was deemed unfit to play in yesterday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cassidy explained:

“We were told last night that he would be unavailable so we let Jaro know. Then it was going to be a day-to-day thing. We expect and hope that he’ll be back in the net Wednesday. Let’s see if he’s on the ice tomorrow. Probably can give you a better idea then how he’s feeling. And we’ll go from there with Tuukka. Obviously he’s an important part of our team. My understanding is he is feeling better.”

Dougie Hamilton Close to a Return?

Senior Editor for the Hurricanes Canes, Michael Smith shared photos of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton on the ice skating yesterday before the team’s practice. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said on Friday that Hamilton was “getting better.”

That he wasn’t with the team means he’s perhaps not quite ready.

Lundqvist Will Start Again

We reported yesterday that Igor Shesterkin was back at practice for the Rangers, but apparently, he’s not quite ready to get the net as Henrik Lundqvist will start again.

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There’s some speculation that Lundqvist’s play earned him another start and that his experience is playing a role as the Rangers are down one game in a five-games series. If you remove him after a good game, do you send the wrong message and help a sense of panic set in?

Shesterkin is listed as day-to-day.

In other Rangers news, Vincent Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports the team has ruled out forward Jesper Fast for Game 2.

Caggiula Suspended One Game

NHL Player Safety came down on Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggula as he was handed a one-game suspension for his illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis.

Update on Scheifele and Laine Injuries

Sara Orlesky of TSN notes that both Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine are doubtful for today’s game against the Calgary Flames. Scheifele was seen in a walking booth Sunday, but his injury may not be long-term.

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet covers Paul Maurice’s comments on the Tkachuk hit and Maurice said on two separate occassions that he believed Tkachuk intentionally tried to hurt Mark Scheifele.

“It was intentional. It was a filthy, dirty kick to the back of the leg,” Maurice said after his team dropped the series opener 4-1. “You can’t see it on the program feed, but take the blue line feed and you zoom in. He went after the back of the leg. He could have cut his Achilles. He could have ended the man’s career. It’s an absolutely filthy, disgusting hit. “I was about as clear as a man can be about what I saw.”

Many are saying Maurice is wrong here and just posturing in an attempt to get a good player suspended and out of the lineup. Tkachuk has a history and at the very least, the officials may watch him more closely now.

Micheal Ferland Fined For Spear

Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland will be fined $5,000 for his spear in Game 1 of the club’s qualifying round series against the Minnesota Wild.

Wild forward Luke Kunin was also fined $1,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct as he was holding Ferland’s stick while on the bench and not part of the play.